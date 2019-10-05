Freiburg 2-2 Borussia Dortmund: 5 Talking Points

Ferdie FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 33 // 05 Oct 2019, 22:12 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Dortmund registered their third 2-2 draw in four games against Freiburg

Borussia Dortmund have slipped up in the Bundesliga title race, not for the first time, and with performances like this, it won't be the last time. Fortunately for them, Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig also slipped up elsewhere. These results cumulatively mean that four teams at the top of the Bundesliga table are now on 14 points and Dortmund, who could've been at 14 points are now on 12 points, playing catch-up.

It was by no means an easy tie for Dortmund, but one that Lucien Favre would've expected to win, especially given that Dortmund would want to respond to recent results. But they've repeated what's becoming an increasingly common result for them as they've finished 3 of their last 4 games with a 2-2 scoreline.

It's not just the scoreline, there's been a pattern of going ahead, failing to capitalise and conceding as they start to lose control of the tie. It's a worrying trend for this Dortmund side, but fortunately for them, it's a patch that they're navigating early in the league so they have time to recover.

#1 Chinks in the Dortmund Armour

Akanji had a mixed performance against Freiburg, much like the rest of his defensive unit

This Dortmund side conceded a fair number of goals last season as well, and the trend has continued for them this season. Although, last season Dortmund always seemed to find a way to win despite conceding the odd goal, which has worryingly not continued for them so far.

The defence looked consistently exposed against Freiburg as Luca Waldschmidt constantly pulled the two centre-backs out of position and Gunter posed a significant threat down the left flank. Neither Delaney, nor Witsel managed to successfully shield the backline as they usually do, and Freiburg exploited that with some great inter-passing in the final third.

1 / 5 NEXT