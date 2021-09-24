Freiburg vs Augsburg prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

The Bundesliga continues this weekend and will see Freiburg host Augsburg on Sunday evening.

Freiburg have begun this campaign in an impressive manner. They are one of three clubs in the Bundesliga without defeat in their five league games so far alongside Bayern Munich and Wolfsburg.

Breisgau-Brasilianer played out a goalless draw against FSV Mainz in their last game, making it consecutive draws in the league. They sit sixth in the table with nine points from five games and will be hoping to return to winning ways at the weekend.

Augsburg finally picked up their first win of the Bundesliga campaign last time out. They beat struggling Borussia Monchengladbach 1-0 with Florian Niederlechner scoring the sole goal of the game in the second half.

Fuggerstädter's victory over Borussia Monchengladbach ended their run of four games without a win. They now sit 11th in the Bundesliga with five points and will be looking to build on their win when they face Freiburg on Sunday.

Freiburg vs Augsburg Head-to-Head

There have been 26 meetings between Freiburg and Augsburg in the past. Freiburg have won 11 of their matchups while Augsburg have won seven times. There have been eight draws between both sides.

The two sides last met in the Bundesliga last season with Freiburg winning 2-0 on home turf. Rolland Sallai and Phillip Lienhart both got on the scoresheet for Freiburg on the day with both goals coming in the second half.

Freiburg Form Guide: D-D-W-W-D

Augsburg Form Guide: W-D-L-D-L

Freiburg vs Augsburg Team News

Freiburg

Jonathan Schmid is still battling COVID-19 and is ruled out of the game. Kimberly Ezekwem is also out with a muscle injury.

Injured: Jonathan Schmid, Kimberly Ezekwem

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Augsburg

Iago came off injured in the first half of Augsburg's last game and is now injured. The fullback joins Jan Moravek on the injured list for Augsburg.

Felix Uduokhai and Alfred Finnbogason are both recovering from injuries but may not feature on Sunday. Michael Gregoritsch is also a doubt for the game with muscular issues.

Injured: Iago, Jan Moravek

Doubtful: Felix Uduokhai, Alfred Finnbogason, Michael Gregoritsch

Suspended: None

Freiburg vs Augsburg Predicted XI

Freiburg Predicted XI (3-4-3): Mark Flekken; Philipp Lienhart, Nico Schlotterbeck, Manuel Gulde; Christian Günter, Yannick Keitel, Maximilian Eggestein, Lukas Kubler; Vincenzo Grifo, Roland Sallai, Lucas Höler

Augsburg Predicted XI (5-3-2): Rafal Gikiewicz; Mads Pedersen, Reece Oxford, Jeffrey Gouweleeuw, Robert Gumny, Raphael Framberger; Andre Hahn, Niklas Dorsch, Daniel Caligiuri; Ruben Vargas, Florian Niederlechner

Freiburg vs Augsburg Prediction

Freiburg are unbeaten in the Bundesliga this campaign but have not won any of their last two games as they have both ended in draws. Christian Streich will be hoping his side can turn their draws into wins as they extend their unbeaten run.

Augsburg have won just one game in the league this campaign. It should remain that way when they face Freiburg on Sunday.

Prediction: Freiburg 2-1 Augsburg

Edited by Shardul Sant