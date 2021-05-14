Freiburg vs Bayern Munich prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

Freiburg host champions Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga on Saturday as Christian Striech's side continue their push for a top-seven finish.

Freiburg are currently ninth in the league, only two points behind Borussia Monchengladbach in seventh.

Streich will know that his side have a huge task ahead of them if they are to beat Bayern Munich on Saturday. But Freiburg cannot afford to drop any points in their remaining two games if they are to have a chance of finishing in the top seven this season.

Bayern Munich, on the other hand, can afford to take it easy as they have already secured the league title. Hansi Flick will, however, want to win his last two games in charge of the squad and leave the Bavarian outfit on a high note.

Star striker Robert Lewandowski is one goal away from tying Gerd Muller's Bundesliga goal record for a single season. He will be looking to surpass the German legend when he faces Freiburg on Saturday.

Most goals in a Bundesliga season:

4️⃣0️⃣ Gerd Müller

3️⃣9️⃣ Robert Lewandowski



Bayern Munich still have two games left 🤞 pic.twitter.com/BOqPBuh7FP — Goal (@goal) May 8, 2021

With Bayern Munich having nothing left to play for, this might be the perfect opportunity for Christian Streich's side to get an unlikely win over the champions.

Freiburg vs Bayern Munich Head-to-Head

As expected, Bayern Munich have dominated the recent head-to-head record between the two sides. The Bavarians are unbeaten in their last five league meetings against Freiburg, winning three of them.

Flick's side came away as 2-1 winners in the reverse fixture earlier this season.

Freiburg Form Guide: L-W-D-L-W

Bayern Munich Form Guide: W-W-W-L-W

Freiburg vs Bayern Munich Team News

Bayern Munich will be without Leon Goretzka for the game

Freiburg

Manuel Gulde picked up a calf injury in the win against Koln and has been ruled out for the game on Saturday.

The defender joins Dominique Heintz on the injury list for Freiburg.

Apart from that, Christian Streich will have a full-strength squad to choose from.

Injured: Manuel Gulde, Christian Streich

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Bayern Munich

Leon Goretzka has been ruled out for the game after injuring his hamstring in the win against Borussia Monchengladbach last week.

He joins Douglas Costa and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting on the injury list for Bayern Munich.

Tanguy Nianzou is also unavailable for the game due to suspension. Corentin Tolisso is back in full training, but is a doubt for the game.

Injured: Leon Goretzka, Douglas Costa, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting

Doubtful: Corentin Tolisso

Suspended: Tanguy Nianzou

Freiburg vs Bayern Munich Predicted XI

Freiburg Predicted XI (4-4-2): Florian Muller; Christian Gunter, Keven Schotterbeck, Philipp Lienhart, Lukas Kubler; Vincenzo Grifo, Nicolas Hofler, Baptiste Santamaria, Jonathan Schmid; Ermedin Demirovic, Lucas Holer

Bayern Munich Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Manuel Neuer; Alphonso Davies, Lucas Hernandez, Jerome Boateng, Benjamin Pavard; David Alaba, Joshua Kimmich; Kingsley Coman, Thomas Muller. Leroy Sane; Robert Lewandowski

Freiburg vs Bayern Munich Prediction

Bayern Munich have too much quality in their side for Freiburg and are clear favorites to win the game.

We predict Hansi Flick's side will win in dominant fashion on Saturday.

Prediction: Freiburg 0-4 Bayern Munich