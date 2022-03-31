Freiburg vs Bayern Munich prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

Freiburg are set to play Bayern Munich at the Europa-Park Stadion on Saturday in the Bundesliga.

Freiburg come into this game on the back of a 0-0 draw against Stefan Leitl's Greuther Furth in the league. Freiburg boasted higher possession and more shots on target, but were unable to find the net against Greuther Furth.

Bayern Munich, on the other hand, beat Urs Fischer's Union Berlin 4-0 in the Bundesliga. Goals from young French centre-back Tanguy Nianzou and French winger Kingsley Coman and a brace from Polish superstar Robert Lewandowski secured the win for Julian Nagelsmann's Bayern Munich.

Freiburg vs Bayern Munich Head-to-Head

In 23 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Bayern Munich hold the clear advantage. They have won 17 games, lost one and drawn five.

The two clubs last faced each other last year in the Bundesliga, with Bayern Munich beating Freiburg 2-1. Goals from German midfielder Leon Goretzka and Poland international Robert Lewandowski sealed the deal for Bayern Munich. Midfielder Janik Haberer scored the consolation goal for Freiburg.

Freiburg form guide in the Bundesliga: D-W-D-W-W

Bayern Munich form guide in the Bundesliga: W-D-D-W-W

Freiburg vs Bayern Munich Team News

Freiburg

Freiburg manager Christian Streich could be without a few players. Midfielder Yannik Keitel is out injured. There are doubts over the availability of South Korean attacker Jeong Woo-yeong, Austrian centre-back Philipp Lienhart, midfielder Maximilian Eggestein, Belgian right-back Hugo Siquet, centre-back Lukas Kubler, forward Kevin Schade and star centre-back Nico Schlotterbeck.

Injured: Yannik Keitel

Doubtful: Nico Schlotterbeck, Kevin Schade, Hugo Siquet, Lukas Kubler, Jeong Woo-yeong, Philipp Lienhart, Maximilian Eggestein

Suspended: None

Bayern Munich

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich will be without centre-back Niklas Sule. There are doubts over the availability of Canadian left-back Alphonso Davies and French defender Benjamin Pavard. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Julian Nagelsmann is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Niklas Sule

Doubtful: Benjamin Pavard, Alphonso Davies

Suspended: None

Freiburg vs Bayern Munich Predicted XI

Freiburg Predicted XI (4-4-2): Mark Flekken, Jonathan Schmid, Manuel Gulde, Nico Schlotterbeck, Christian Gunter, Roland Sallai, Janik Haberer, Maximilian Eggestein, Vincenzo Grifo, Nils Petersen, Ermedin Demirovic

Bayern Munich Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Manuel Neuer, Josip Stanisic, Tanguy Nianzou, Dayot Upamecano, Lucas Hernandez, Joshua Kimmich, Marcel Sabitzer, Kingsley Coman, Thomas Muller, Serge Gnabry, Robert Lewandowski

Freiburg vs Bayern Munich Prediction

Freiburg are currently 5th in the Bundesliga, three points behind 3rd-placed Bayer Leverkusen. They have produced some excellent performances this season, with Italy international Vincenzo Grifo having scored seven league goals so far. However, it is centre-back Nico Schlotterbeck who has attracted the most attention, and has been linked with Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund.

Bayern Munich, on the other hand, are top of the league table, six points ahead of 2nd-placed Borussia Dortmund. The league looks secured, but Bayern Munich have surprisingly been inconsistent this season under Julian Nagelsmann's management.

Bayern Munich to win.

Prediction: Freiburg 1-3 Bayern Munich

