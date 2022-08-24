Freiburg vs Bochum prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2022-23

Freiburg will host Bochum at the Europa-Park-Stadion on Friday night in the fourth gameweek of the German Bundesliga.

The hosts have had a positive start to their campaign. After a 3-1 loss to Borussia Dortmund a fortnight ago, the Breisgau-Brasilianer returned to winning ways with a 1-0 win over Stuttgart, with Vincenzo Griffo scoring the only goal of the game. Freiburg are fifth in the Bundesliga standings with six points from a maximum of nine. They will now look to build on their latest result when they play this weekend.

Bochum, meanwhile, have had a disastrous start to their Bundesliga campaign. They're one of two teams to have lost all three of their Bundesliga games this season. They were thrashed 7-0 by defending champions Bayern Munich last time out and will be desperate for a result here.

The visitors are languishing at sit rock-bottom in the league standings. They will now look to pick up their first league win of the season when they hit the road on Friday.

Freiburg vs Bochum Head-to-Head

There have been 16 meetings between Freiburg and Bochum. The hosts have won seven of those games, while Bochum have won six. There have been three draws between the two teams. The two sides last faced off in a league clash last season, which Freiburg won 3-0.

Freiburg Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-W-W-W

Bochum Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-L-W-W

Freiburg vs Bochum Team News

Freiburg

Lucas Holer, Kevin Schade, Kimberly Ezekwem and Lukas Kubler are all injured and will not feature for the hosts on Friday, while Maximilian Eggestein's involvement is in doubt.

Injured: Lucas Holer, Kevin Schade, Kimberly Ezekwem, Lukas Kubler

Doubtful: Maximilian Eggestein

Suspended: None

Unavailable None

Bochum

The visitors will be without the services of Danilo Soares, Jannes Horn and Christopher Antwi-Adjei this week due to injuries. Meanwhile, Kostas Stafylidis, Patrick Osterhage and Paul Grave are all doubts for this one.

Injured: Danilo Soares, Jannes Horn, Christopher Antwi-Adjei

Doubtful: Kostas Stafylidis, Patrick Osterhage, Paul Grave

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Freiburg vs Bochum Predicted XIs

Freiburg (4-2-3-1): Mark Flekken; Christian Gunter, Philipp Lienhart, Matthias Ginter, Kiliann Sildillia; Nicolas Hofler, Yannick Keitel; Vincenzo Grifo, Roland Sallai, Ritsu Doan; Michael Gregoritsch

Bochum (4-2-3-1): Manuel Riemann; Cristian Gamboa, Dominique Heintz, Ivan Ordets, Saidy Janko; Anthony Losilla, Kevin Stoger; Takuma Asano, Simon Zoller, Gerrit Holtmann; Philipp Hofmann

Freiburg vs Bochum Prediction

Freiburg have won all but one of their four games this season. They have struggled on home turf in the league recently and will look to bounce back this weekend.

Bochum, meanwhile, have lost their last three games on the bounce and have the worst defensive record in the league. Their struggles could continue on Friday.

Prediction: Freiburg 3-1 Bochum

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav