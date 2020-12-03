Freiburg vs Borussia Monchengladbach prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

Freiburg are set to play host to Borussia Monchengladbach at the Schwarzwald-Stadion on Saturday in their next Bundesliga game.

Freiburg come into this encounter following a 1-1 draw against Augsburg last Saturday in the Bundesliga. A goal from Italy international Vincenzo Grifo for Freiburg in the second half was cancelled out by a strike from Swiss winger Ruben Vargas for Augsburg.

Borussia Monchengladbach, on the other hand, lost 3-2 to Serie A club Inter Milan on Tuesday in their UEFA Champions League group stage game. A brace from Belgium international Romelu Lukaku and a goal from Italy international Matteo Darmian ensured victory for Antonio Conte's side.

A brace from French striker Alassane Plea proved to be a mere consolation for Borussia Monchengladbach.

Freiburg vs Borussia Monchengladbach Head-to-Head

In 23 previous encounters between the two sides, Freiburg hold a slight advantage. They have won 10 games, lost eight and drawn five.

The two clubs last faced each other in June this year, with Freiburg beating 10-man Borussia Monchengladbach 1-0.

A goal from former Bayern Munich striker and Germany international Nils Petersen secured the win for Freiburg over Borussia Monchengladbach, who had France international Alassane Plea sent off in the second half.

Freiburg form guide in the Bundesliga: D-L-L-L-D

Borussia Monchengladbach form guide in the Bundesliga: W-W-L-D-W

Freiburg vs Borussia Monchengladbach Team News

Freiburg manager Christian Streich will be unable to call upon the services of centre-back Lukas Kubler, midfielder Janik Haberer and Dutch goalkeeper Mark Flekken, who are all out injured.

Injured: Mark Flekken, Lukas Kubler, Janik Haberer

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, Borussia Monchengladbach will be without Swiss defender Nico Elvedi, Algeria international Ramy Bensebaini and German midfielder Jonas Hofmann, who are unavailable due to injuries.

Injured: Ramy Bensebaini, Nico Elvedi, Jonas Hofmann

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Freiburg vs Borussia Monchengladbach Predicted XI

Freiburg Predicted XI (3-4-3): Florian Muller, Philipp Lienhart, Keven Schlotterbeck, Manuel Gulde, Jonathan Schmid, Baptiste Santamaria, Nicolas Hofler, Christian Gunter, Lucas Holer, Ermedin Demirovic, Vincenzo Grifo

Borussia Monchengladbach Predicted XI (4-3-3): Yann Sommer, Stefan Lainer, Matthias Ginter, Tony Jantschke, Oscar Wendt, Denis Zakaria, Florian Neuhaus, Breel Embolo, Patrick Herrmann, Alassane Plea, Marcus Thuram

Freiburg vs Borussia Monchengladbach Prediction

Freiburg finished eighth last season, and are currently 14th in the league table. Vincenzo Grifo, Baptiste Santamaria and Philipp Lienhart are talented players, and will have to play crucial roles if Freiburg are to get a positive result against Borussia Monchengladbach.

Marco Rose's Borussia Monchengladbach, on the other hand, were highly impressive last season. They have managed to hold on to star assets, including manager Rose and players like Marcus Thuram, Nico Elvedi, Denis Zakaria and Florian Neuhaus. Their style of play continues to garner many admiring glances.

Borussia Monchengladbach have suffered from inconsistency this season, but have a talented squad capable of beating Freiburg. We expect the away team to win on Saturday.

Prediction: Freiburg 1-3 Borussia Monchengladbach

