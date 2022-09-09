Freiburg vs Borussia Monchengladbach prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2022-23

Freiburg will host Borussia Monchengladbach at the Europa-Park-Stadion on Sunday afternoon in the sixth gameweek of the German Bundesliga.

The hosts will return to domestic action this weekend after picking up a 2-1 win over Qarabag in theirUEFA Europa League opener on Thursday. They picked up a 3-2 comeback win over Bayer Leverkusen in their last league outing and are full of confidence at the moment. Freiburg are atop the Bundesliga standings with 12 points from five games.

Monchengladbach, meanwhile, have had mixed results in the league this season. They suffered their first defeat of the season last weekend, losing 1-0 to Mainz and will feel they deserved more from the game despite being reduced to 10 men before the hour mark.

The visitors are ninth in the league table with eight points from five games. They will now look to shake off their latest result and get their campaign back on track.

Freiburg vs Borussia Monchengladbach Head-to-Head

Sunday's game will mark the 35th meeting between Freiburg and Monchengladbach. Both teams have won 12 games apiece, while their other ten matchups have ended in draws, including their most recent meeting, which ended 3-3.

Freiburg Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-L-W

Borussia Monchengladbach Form Guide (all competitions): L-D-W-D-W

Freiburg vs Borussia Monchengladbach Team News

Freiburg

Rolland Sallai, Lucas Holer, Kimberly Ezekwem and Manuel Gulde are all injured and will not play this weekend, while Kevin Schade is a doubt.

Injured: Rolland Sallai, Lucas Holer, Kimberly Ezekwem, Manuel Gulde

Doubtful: Kevin Schade

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Borussia Monchengladbach

Ko Itakura received a red card last time out and has been suspended from Sunday's game. Nico Elvedi and Alassane Plea picked up injuries against Mainz and will also miss out, while Stefan Laimer is a doubt for this one as he recovers from a thigh injury.

Injured: Nico Elvedi, Alassane Plea

Doubtful: Stefan Lainer

Suspended: Ko Itakura

Unavailable: None

Freiburg vs Borussia Monchengladbach Predicted XIs

Freiburg (4-2-3-1): Mark Flekken; Christian Gunter, Philipp Lienhart, Matthias Ginter, Kiliann Sildillia; Nicolas Hofler, Maximilian Eggestein; Vincenzo Grifo, Woo-Yeong Jeong, Ritsu Doan; Michael Gregoritsch

Borussia Monchengladbach (4-3-3): Yann Sommer; Joe Scally, Marvin Friedrich, Ramy Bensebaini, Luca Netz; Florian Neuhaus, Christoph Kramer, Kouadio Kone; Jonas Hofmann, Lars Stindl, Marcus Thuram

Freiburg vs Borussia Monchengladbach Prediction

Freiburg are on a run of four straight victories and have won all but one of their seven games across competitions this season. They have won their last two games at home.

Monchengladbach, meanwhile, are on a run of back-to-back winless outings and have won only one of their last four league games. The hosts are in better form and should win.

Prediction: Freiburg 2-1 Borussia Monchengladbach

