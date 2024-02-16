Freiburg vs Eintracht Frankfurt Prediction and Betting Tips | February 18th 2024

Freiburg and Eintracht Frankfurt both return to action in the German Bundesliga as they square off at the Europa-Park Stadion on Sunday.

Both sides failed to win their Europa League knockout-stage outing in midweek and will be looking to pick up a morale-boating result.

Freiburg held their own to see out a goalless draw against French outfit RC Lens in the first leg of their Europa League knockout-stage clash on Thursday.

Christian Streich’s men now turn their attention to the Bundesliga, where they have lost their last three outings, conceding nine goals and scoring three since a 3-2 victory over Hoffenheim on January 20.

After two games on the road, Freiburg now return to the Europa-Park Stadion, where they are unbeaten in seven of their last eight matches since November.

Meanwhile, Frankfurt were left spitting feathers in midweek as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Union Saint-Gilloise Europa League clash after throwing away a two-goal lead.

This was in keeping with their struggle for consistency in the Bundesliga, where they have won just one of their last four matches while losing once and picking up two draws.

With 32 points from 21 matches, Frankfurt are currently sixth in the league table, one place and four points above Sunday’s hosts.

Freiburg vs Eintracht Frankfurt Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 14 wins from the last 34 meetings between the sides, Eintracht Frankfurt boasts a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture.

Freiburg have picked up 10 wins in that time, while the spoils have also been shared on 10 occasions.

Frankfurt are unbeaten in five of their last six visits to the Europa-Park Stadion, claiming two wins and three draws since August 2017.

Freiburg are unbeaten in all but one of their last eight home games across all competitions, picking up four wins and three draws since early November.

Frankfurt have won just one of their last nine away matches, losing five and claiming three draws since picking up four consecutive wins on the road between October and November.

Freiburg vs Eintracht Frankfurt Prediction

Looking at recent results between Freiburg and Frankfurt, we anticipate a cagey affair at the Europa-Park Stadion this weekend. We predict both sides will cancel out each other’s efforts and settle for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Freiburg 1-1 Eintracht Frankfurt

Freiburg vs Eintracht Frankfurt Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in four of their last five meetings)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in the last five clashes between the sides)