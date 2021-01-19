Freiburg vs Eintracht Frankfurt prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

Freiburg host Eintracht Frankfurt at the Schwarzwald-Stadion on Wednesday, as they look to bounce back from a defeat against Bayern Munich in their last game.

Freiburg are still well-placed in the Bundesliga standings. They are in ninth position, with 23 points in 16 games so far. They also put in a creditable performance in their last match against Bayern.

Nils Petersen had equalised after an early Robert Lewandowski goal, before Thomas Muller scored the winner for Bayern.

#Streich: „Wir haben alles getan, auch nach dem 2:1. leider haben wir es nicht mehr geschafft, das zweite Tor zu machen. Das 2:2 wäre nicht unverdient gewesen - aber das 2:1 für Bayern geht auch in Ordnung.“ — SC Freiburg (@scfreiburg) January 17, 2021

Eintracht Frankfurt were boosted in their last game by the return of Luka Jovic, who is back for his second stint at the club after a tough time at Real Madrid.

Jovic scored twice in the second half in their last game against Schalke, as Frankfurt eventually picked up a 3-1 win against the strugglers.

Freiburg vs Eintracht Frankfurt Head-to-Head

Eintracht have won 11 of the last 26 games that they have played against Freiburg, losing eight of those. In that time, there have been seven draws between these two teams.

Freiburg form guide: L-W-W-L-W

Eintracht Frankfurt form guide: W-L-W-W-W

Freiburg vs Eintracht Frankfurt Team News

Freiburg

Freiburg will be without Kwon Chang-hoon, Jonathan Schmid, Gian-Luca Itter and Mark Flekken, who are all injured. Baptiste Santamaria also injured himself in the game against Bayern, so his participation is in doubt.

Injured: Kwon Chang-hoon, Jonathan Schmid, Gian-Luca Itter, Mark Flekken, Baptiste Santamaria

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Eintracht Frankfurt

Ragnar Ache and Sebastian Rode will not play this game for Eintracht Frankfurt, but they otherwise have a healthy squad to choose from.

Jovic is likely to start, with Andre Silva set to partner the Serbian in attack.

Injured: Ragnar Ache, Sebastian Rode

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Freiburg vs Eintracht Frankfurt Predicted XI

Freiburg Predicted XI (4-3-3): Florian Muller; Philipp Lienhart, Keven Schlotterbeck, Manuel Gulde; Lukas Kubler, Baptiste Santamaria, Nicolas Hofler, Christian Gunter; Roland Sallai, Ermedin Demirovic, Vincenzo Grifo

Eintracht Frankfurt Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Kevin Trapp; Evan N'Dicka, Martin Hinteregger, David Abraham; Filip Kostic, Djibril Sow, Mokoto Hasebe, Erik Durm; Amin Younes; Luka Jovic, Andre Silva

Freiburg vs Eintracht Frankfurt Prediction

Jovic's arrival revitalised Frankfurt in their last game. They struggled against Schalke before Jovic entered the field, but have earned wins in their last four Bundesliga matches.

We are predicting that Eintracht Frankfurt will secure a narrow victory in this game.

Prediction: Freiburg 1-2 Eintracht Frankfurt