Freiburg vs FC Basel Prediction and Betting Tips | September 24th 2025

Freiburg and FC Basel clash in the UEFA Europa League when they square off at the Europa Park Stadion on Wednesday. This will be the first meeting between the two teams since the Bundesliga outfit secured a 3-2 victory in their friendly clash back in January 2023.

Ad

Freiburg turned in a stellar team display last weekend when they cruised to a 3-0 victory over Werder Bremen in their German Bundesliga clash at the Weserstadion.

Having kicked off the new German top-flight campaign with consecutive defeats against Augsburg and Koln, Julian Schuster’s men have now bounced back with two back-to-back victories, scoring six goals and keeping one clean sheet across the two matches.

Freiburg now make their return to the Europa League following an impressive 2024-25 campaign, where they clinched a fifth-placed finish in the Bundesliga table with 55 points from 34 games, just two points off the final Champions League qualifying spot.

Ad

Trending

Meanwhile, Basel had to work their socks off in the Swiss Cup last time out as they needed penalties to see off second-tier outfit Eoile Carouge FC and reach the round of 16.

Ludovic Magnin’s men have won each of their last four domestic matches, including consecutive victories over Sion and Thun in the Super League, where they currently sit third in the standings.

Basel now kick off their quest in the Europa League, having failed to reach the UEFA Champions League group stages after losing 3-1 on aggregate to Copenhagen in the playoff round back in August.

Ad

Freiburg vs FC Basel Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

The results have been split right down the middle in the history of this fixture, with Freiburg and Basel claiming three wins each from their previous seven encounters.

Their most recent meeting came in January 2023, when the Bundesliga side secured a 3-2 victory in a thrilling mid-season friendly.

Basel are unbeaten in five of their last six games across all competitions, picking up four wins and one draw since the second week of August.

Freiburg have failed to win six of their last eight competitive home matches, losing four and claiming two draws since the start of March.

Ad

Freiburg vs FC Basel Prediction

While Freiburg neatly dispatched Werder Bremen last time out, Basel narrowly avoided an upset in the Swiss Cup and will be looking to put on a show in their first Europa League game since the 2019-20 campaign.

However, home advantage gives Freiburg an upper hand here and we are backing them to come away with all three points, albeit by the odd goal.

Ad

Prediction: Freiburg 2-1 Basel

Freiburg vs FC Basel Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Freiburg to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in Freiburg’s last five matches)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both teams have also scored in four of the hosts’ last five games)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joshua Ojele Joshua is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda who covers news and match previews. He fell in love with the sport watching Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto’o win titles at club and international level, and his passion for the sport led him to become a professional football writer. He has an overall professional experience of 5 years.



Joshua supports Chelsea at club level, having witnessed a number of African stars break records with the club. Drogba’s equalizing header and match-winning shootout penalty for Chelsea against Bayern Munich in the 2012 UEFA Champions League final left a last impact on him. His favorite player is Eden Hazard and favorite manager is Jose Mourinho, who gave him the most joyous days as a Blues supporter. He believes that Cristiano Ronaldo is unlucky to be born in Messi’s era and favors the Argentine in the G.O.A.T. debate.



Joshua also follows the Portuguese Primeira Liga and the Nigeria Professional Football League and loves to play football during his free time. Having attained a B.Sc. in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Ibadan, he employs his problem-solving skills in crafting articles while doing extensive research to ensure each article is well thought out and crafted. Know More