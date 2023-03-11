Freiburg vs Hoffenheim Prediction and Betting Tips | March 12th 2023

Freiburg will host Hoffenheim at the Europa-Park Stadion on Sunday in another round of the German Bundesliga campaign.

The hosts have had mixed results in the league in recent weeks, consequently falling behind in the race for the title. They played out a goalless draw against Borussia Monchengladbach in their last league game before losing 1-0 to Italian powerhouse Juventus in the last 16 of the UEFA Europa League on Thursday.

Freiburg sit fifth in the league table with 42 points from 23 games. They will be looking to shake off their latest results and return to winning ways this weekend.

Hoffenheim have endured a rather torrid campaign, prompting the dismissal of manager Andre Breitenreiter. Former Stuttgart boss Pellegrino Matarazzo has been appointed as the new man in charge although the American has failed to deliver results most recently, seeing his side suffer a 1-0 defeat to Mainz in their last league outing.

The visitors sit 16th in the Bundesliga standings, with just 19 points earned so far, and will be desperate to add to that tally come Sunday.

Freiburg vs Hoffenheim Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sunday's game will mark the 30th meeting between Freiburg and Hoffenheim. The hosts have won 11 of their previous matchups, while the visitors have won four fewer.

There have been 11 draws between the two teams, including their most recent matchup, which ended goalless.

The hosts are undefeated in their last three games in this fixture.

The visitors are yet to keep a clean sheet in 2023.

Only one of Freiburg's five league defeats this season has come on home turf.

Hoffenheim have conceded 42 goals in the Bundesliga this season. Only three teams have conceded more, including last-placed Bochum (56).

Breisgau-Brasilianer have kept 10 clean sheets in the league this season. No other German top-flight side have kept more.

Freiburg vs Hoffenheim Prediction

Freiburg are on a three-game winless run after winning four of their five games prior. They have, however, performed brilliantly on home turf of late and will be looking forward to Sunday's game.

Hoffenheim are on a seven-game losing streak and last won a competitive outing back in October last year. They have struggled for results on the road this season and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Freiburg 3-1 Hoffenheim

Freiburg vs Hoffenheim Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Freiburg

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the last six matches between the two sides have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in all but one of their last four matchups)

