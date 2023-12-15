Freiburg vs Koln Prediction and Betting Tips | December 17th 2023 

Freiburg will host Koln at the Europa-Park-Stadion on Sunday in another round of the 2023-24 Bundesliga campaign.

The home side have had their struggles in the league this season but remain hopeful of securing continental football at the end of the campaign. They beat Wolfsburg 1-0 in their last league outing, with Michael Gregoritsch scoring the sole goal of the game before suffering a 2-0 defeat to West Ham United in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday.

Freiburg sit eighth in the league table with 21 points from 14 games and will be looking to add to that tally this weekend.

Koln have failed to impress this season and are currently fighting to retain their top-flight status. They played out a goalless draw against Mainz in their last match and were perhaps fortunate to have come away with the sole point after failing to register a single shot on target in the opposition box throughout the match.

The visitors sit 16th in the Bundesliga standings with just 10 points picked up so far. They are just one point above last-placed Darmstadt and will be aiming to widen that gap with a win on Sunday.

Freiburg vs Koln Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sunday's game will mark the 45th meeting between Freiburg and Koln. The hosts have won 21 of their previous matchups while the visitors have won 15 times. There have been eight draws between the two teams.

The hosts have won their last two games in this fixture and have lost just one of their last six.

Freiburg have kept five clean sheets in the Bundesliga this season. Only defending champions Bayern Munich (6) have registered more.

The visitors are the lowest-scoring side in the German top flight this season with a goal tally of just 10.

Freiburg vs Koln Prediction

Freiburg's latest result ended a four-game unbeaten streak and they will be looking to bounce back here. They are undefeated in their last four games at the Europa-Park-Stadion and will be looking forward to Sunday's clash.

Koln are on a run of back-to-back unbeaten outings, although they have won just one of their last seven games across all competitions. They have won just one away league game all season and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Freiburg 2-0 Koln

Freiburg vs Koln Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Freiburg to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of the last five matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just two of their last seven matchups)