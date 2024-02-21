Freiburg vs Lens Prediction and Betting Tips | February 22nd 2024

Freiburg will invite Lens to the Europa-Park Stadion in the second leg of the UEFA Europa League knockout round playoffs on Thursday.

They met in the first leg in France last week and played out a goalless draw, so the winner takes all in this match.

The hosts' struggles continued in the Bundesliga on Sunday, as they were held 3-3 by Eintracht Frankfurt. Ritsu Doan and Vincenzo Grifo scored in the first half, while Michael Gregoritsch scored an 89th-minute equalizer.

The visitors were also held to a draw in their Ligue 1 outing on Sunday, helping them extend their unbeaten run to five games. Oumar Diakité broke the deadlock in the 41st minute, and Wesley Saïd pulled Lens level in the second minute of added time before the break.

The hosts had qualified for the round of 16 directly through the group stage last season. Juventus eliminated them in that round, with a 3-0 win on aggregate. The visitors, meanwhile, are back in Europe after 16 years and dropped to the knockout round playoffs from the UEFA Champions League.

Freiburg vs Lens Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams met for the first time in the first leg, which ended in a goalless draw.

The hosts have just one win to their name in 2024 thus far. They are winless in their last five games in all competitions, conceding three goals apiece in four games in that period.

Lens, meanwhile, are unbeaten in their last five games in all competitions, keeping three clean sheets.

Freiburg had the second-best attacking record in the group stage of the Europa League, scoring 17 goals in six games, with 10 of them coming at home.

The visitors are unbeaten in their three away games in 2024 thus far, recording two wins and keeping two clean sheets.

Freiburg vs Lens Prediction

Breisgau-Brasilianer have seen a drop in form recently and are winless in their last five games in all competitions. After suffering three consecutive defeats, they have played out two draws on the spin and will look to return to winning ways. They have suffered just one loss in their last nine home games, scoring at least thrice in five games.

Yannik Keitel was subbed off with a back injury in their 3-3 draw on Sunday and is a doubt for this match. Head coach Christian Streich is expected to name Gregoritsch in the starting XI after he scored just 12 minutes after coming off the bench.

Les Sang et Or went winless in their away games in the group stage of the Champions League, suffering two losses and scoring just once. They were winless in their last 10 away games of the erstwhile UEFA Cup and might struggle here. Kevin Danso was booked in the first leg and will serve a suspension in this match, so Abdukodir Khusanov is likely to start in his absence.

The hosts have a better record in European games than the visitors, who are winless in their last 13 away games in UEFA competitions. With that in mind and considering the hosts' better goalscoring record in recent games, they are expected to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Freiburg 2-1 Lens

Freiburg vs Lens Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Freiburg to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Vincenzo Grifo to score or assist any time - Yes