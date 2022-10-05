Freiburg vs Nantes Prediction and Betting Tips | October 6, 2022

Freiburg will entertain Nantes at the Europa-Park Stadion on matchday three of the UEFA Europa League on Thursday (October 6).
The hosts won their first two games and are atop the Group G standings. They are coming off a 3-0 win at Olympiacos, with Michael Gregoritsch bagging a brace, after seeing off Qarabag 2-1 at home in their campaign opener.
Freiburg have kicked off their new campaign on a high and are unbeaten in their last eight games across competitions. They resumed their Bundesliga campaign following the international break with a 2-1 win over Mainz at the weekend. Freiburg are now in second place in the Bundesliga standings, trailing surprise leaders Union Berlin on goal difference.
Nantes, meanwhile, have a win and a defeat in the Europa League this season, winning 2-1 at home against Olympiacos before losing 3-0 at Qarabag. Nantes have just one win in Ligue 1 this term and are coming off a 4-1 defeat at Monaco on Sunday.
Freiburg vs Nantes Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The two teams will be meeting for the first time on Thursday.
- The hosts have three clean sheets in their last four games across competitions. Nantes, meanwhile, have just two clean sheets this season across competitions.
- There have been over 2.5 goals scored in Nantes's last six Europa League games.
- Freiburg have scored five goals in two games in the competition - the joint second-best attacking record, with only Feyenoord (8) scoring more.
- The hosts have conceded one goal in two goals, with only Braga posting a better defensive record, keeping consecutive clean sheets.
- Nantes are winless on their travels this season, losing their last three.
Freiburg vs Nantes Prediction
Breisgau-Brasilianer have suffered just one defeat across competitions this term and are on an eight-game unbeaten run, so they are strong favourites here. They continued their fine form last time around at home and should face no problems against Nantes.
The Ligue 1 team have failed to score in two of their last three games across competitions and might struggle in Germany. Freiburg should be able to eke out a narrow win.
Prediction: Freiburg 2-1 Nantes
Freiburg vs Nantes Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Freiburg
Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5
Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes
Tip 4: Michael Gregoritsch to score any time - Yes