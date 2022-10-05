Freiburg vs Nantes Prediction and Betting Tips | October 6, 2022

Freiburg will entertain Nantes at the Europa-Park Stadion on matchday three of the UEFA Europa League on Thursday (October 6).

The hosts won their first two games and are atop the Group G standings. They are coming off a 3-0 win at Olympiacos, with Michael Gregoritsch bagging a brace, after seeing off Qarabag 2-1 at home in their campaign opener.

Freiburg have kicked off their new campaign on a high and are unbeaten in their last eight games across competitions. They resumed their Bundesliga campaign following the international break with a 2-1 win over Mainz at the weekend. Freiburg are now in second place in the Bundesliga standings, trailing surprise leaders Union Berlin on goal difference.

Nantes, meanwhile, have a win and a defeat in the Europa League this season, winning 2-1 at home against Olympiacos before losing 3-0 at Qarabag. Nantes have just one win in Ligue 1 this term and are coming off a 4-1 defeat at Monaco on Sunday.

Freiburg vs Nantes Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will be meeting for the first time on Thursday.

The hosts have three clean sheets in their last four games across competitions. Nantes, meanwhile, have just two clean sheets this season across competitions.

There have been over 2.5 goals scored in Nantes's last six Europa League games.

Freiburg have scored five goals in two games in the competition - the joint second-best attacking record, with only Feyenoord (8) scoring more.

The hosts have conceded one goal in two goals, with only Braga posting a better defensive record, keeping consecutive clean sheets.

Nantes are winless on their travels this season, losing their last three.

Freiburg vs Nantes Prediction

Breisgau-Brasilianer have suffered just one defeat across competitions this term and are on an eight-game unbeaten run, so they are strong favourites here. They continued their fine form last time around at home and should face no problems against Nantes.

The Ligue 1 team have failed to score in two of their last three games across competitions and might struggle in Germany. Freiburg should be able to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Freiburg 2-1 Nantes

Freiburg vs Nantes Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Freiburg

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Michael Gregoritsch to score any time - Yes

