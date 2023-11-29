Freiburg vs Olympiacos Prediction and Betting Tips | November 30th 2023

Freiburg and Olympiacos go head to head at the Europa-Park Stadion in Group A of the Europa League on Thursday.

While Christian Streich’s hosts have already guaranteed their place in the knockout stages, they will be looking to secure first place in the group table.

Freiburg failed to find their feet in the Bundesliga last time out as they could only salvage a 1-1 draw against Darmstadt on home turf last Saturday.

Streich’s men have now gone four straight league matches without a win, claiming just two points from a possible 12 since a 2-1 victory over Bochum on October 21.

However, Freiburg now turn their attention to the Europa League, where they have won three of their four matches and are tied on nine points with West Ham United at the top of Group A.

Olympiacos, on the other hand, made it two wins from two at the weekend when they edged out Panetolikos 3-1 in the Super League.

This came after a 2-0 victory away to Asteras Tripolis on November 12 which saw their two-match losing streak come to an end.

However, Olympiacos have endured a somewhat disappointing campaign in Europe, picking up just four points from their four Europa League games to sit third in Group A.

Freiburg vs Olympiacos Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Freiburg have been the dominant side in the history of this fixture, claiming three wins and one draw in their previous four meetings between the sides.

Streich’s side have won just one of their last six matches across all competitions while losing three and claiming two draws since October.

Olympiacos are unbeaten in seven of their last eight away matches this season, picking up four wins and three draws so far.

Freiburg have lost just one of their last five home games, claiming two wins and two draws at the Europa-Park Stadion since October 21.

Freiburg vs Olympiacos Prediction

While Olympiacos’ struggle for consistency in the Europa League has seen their dreams of reaching the knockout all but come to an end, a draw will guarantee their place in the Conference League. We fancy the Greek outfit holding out for a share of the spoils against a floundering Freiburg side who are winless in five of their last six games.

Prediction: Freiburg 2-2 Olympiacos

Freiburg vs Olympiacos Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in nine of Freiburg’s last 10 matches)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have also scored in seven of the hosts’ last eight outings)