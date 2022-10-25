Freiburg vs Olympiacos Prediction and Betting Tips | October 27, 2022

Freiburg will welcome Olympiacos to the Europa Park Stadium on matchday five of the UEFA Europa League on Thursday (October 27).

The hosts have won their first four games and are atop the Group G standings. They have ensured at least a playoff spot and a point from this game will take them through to the knockouts.

Olympiacos, meanwhile, are winless in Europe this season and have just one point They are all but ruled out of the playoffs.

Freiburg recorded a 2-0 win over Werder Bremen on Saturday in the Bundesliga, while Olympiacos returned to winning ways in the Greek Super League with a 2-0 win at Panetolikos on Saturday. It will be interesting to see how the game pans out when the two teams from opposite ends of the table lock horns on Thursday.

UEFA Europa League @EuropaLeague Freiburg have lost only 1 of their last 14 matches (all competitions)



Freiburg vs Olympiacos Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams met for the first time in September at the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium, where Freiburg won 3-0, with Michael Gregoritsch bagging a brace.

Only Feyenoord (12) have outscored Freiburg (11) in the Europa League this season. Freiburg also have the best defensive record in the competition, conceding just once in four games.

Olympiacos have the worst attacking record in the competition, scoring just once in four games.

Olympiacos have failed to win their last 11 Europa League games.

Freiburg have kept a clean sheet in their last three games in the competition, while the visitors have failed to score in their last three games.

Freiburg have suffered just one defeat at home across competitions this season. They are on a four-game winning streak, scoring twice in each win.

Freiburg vs Olympiacos Prediction

Freiburg have been in solid form this season and are one of the three teams in the Europa League with a 100% record. They are unbeaten at home since August and have won six of their last seven home games across competitions.

The visitors have just one goal in the competition this season, and their struggles in front of goal might prove to be their undoing again. Given the contrast in the form between the two teams, an easy win seems to be on the cards for Freiburg, who could keep a clean sheet too.

Prediction: Freiburg 2-0 Olympiacos

Freiburg vs Olympiacos Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Freiburg

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Michael Gregoritsch to score any time - Yes

