Freiburg vs RB Leipzig Prediction and Betting Tips | May 6, 2023

Freiburg host RB Leipzig at the Europa-Park Stadion in the Bundesliga on Saturday (May 6). Christian Streich’s men will be desperate to get one over the hosts after suffering a humiliating 5-1 loss in their DFB Pokal midweek clash.

The hosts were dumped out of the DFB Pokal in the semifinals, losing 5-1 at home against RB Leipzig on Tuesday. Christian Streich’s men now return to the Bundesliga, where they're on a three-match winning streak, scoring eight goals and keeping two clean sheets since their 1-0 loss against Bayern Munich on April 8.

Freiburg are fourth in the league table, level on 56 points with third-placed Union Berlin and six points behind league leaders Bayern Munich.

Meanwhile, following their midweek cup win, Leipzig have won five of their last six games across competitions, scoring 12 goals and keeping three clean sheets. However, Marco Rose’s men have struggled away from home, where they have lost three of their last four league games since the start of March. Leipzig are fifth in the Bundesliga, having picked up 54 points from 30 games.

Freiburg vs RB Leipzig Head-to-Head and Betting Tips

With eight wins from their last 17 meetings, Leipzig boast a superior record in the fixture.

Freiburg have picked up four wins in that period, while the spoils have been shared on five occasions.

Leipzig have won their last three-games against Streich’s side and are unbeaten in their last eight meetings, claiming five wins since a 2-1 loss in October 2019.

Freiburg are winless in four of their last five home games, losing three since mid-March.

Freiburg vs RB Leipzig Prediction

Following Tuesday’s cup win, Leipzig head into the weekend full of confidence as they look to enter the top four. Rose’s men should pick up from where they dropped off in midweek and edge out Freiburg, who have struggled to get going at home in recent weeks.

Prediction: Freiburg 1-2 Leipzig

Freiburg vs RB Leipzig Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Leipzig

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both teams have both scored in their last five meetings.)

Tip 3: More than 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corners in six of their last seven clashes.)

