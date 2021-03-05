Freiburg vs RB Leipzig prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

Freiburg will host title aspirants RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga on Saturday, and it could be a pretty tactical game.

While all the attention will be on the Klassiker on Saturday, Freiburg hope to push the teams above them in search of European football next season.

Leipzig know well that Bayern Munich might slip up against Borussia Dortmund, so they need to make this opportunity count. Should they win and Bayern lose, we will have new league leaders.

The hosts haven’t scored many goals this season. Julian Nagelsmann’s side, on the other hand, have the second-best defensive record in the league. They will be confident of keeping the Freiburg attack quiet.

SC Freiburg's new stadium is almost ready 🏟️ pic.twitter.com/HN38LNnJuz — Bundesliga English (@Bundesliga_EN) February 25, 2021

Freiburg vs RB Leipzig Head-to-head

The two sides have faced each other nine times in the Bundesliga, and Leipzig have the better head-to-head. The East Germans have won five and lost three, while one game ended in a stalemate.

Freiburg’s form has been mixed in the last month or so. They have picked up just two wins out of their last five games in the league.

Leipzig, on the other hand, have won their last five Bundesliga games. Their last defeat came against Liverpool, but that was in the Champions League.

Freiburg form guide: L-W-D-L-W

Leipzig form guide: W-L-W-W-W

Freiburg vs RB Leipzig Team News

Freiburg

Freiburg don’t have too many injury issues as only Mark Flekken and Chang-hoon Kwon will miss the clash. Baptiste Santamaria is fit again, and is expected to start in midfield.

Injured: Mark Flekken, Chang-hoon Kwon

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

RB Leipzig

Konrad Laimer and Dominik Szoboszlai are not expected to feature for Leipzig, while Marcel Sabitzer is suspended. Willi Orban fractured his hand, so it would be a surprise if he plays.

Injured: Konrad Laimer, Dominik Szoboszlai

Doubtful: Willi Orban

Suspended: Marcel Sabitzer

Freiburg vs RB Leipzig Predicted Lineups

Freiburg Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Florian Muller; Kevin Schlotterbeck Philipp Lienhart, Manuel Gulde; Christian Gunter, Baptiste Santamaria, Nicolas Hofler, Jonathan Schmid; Vincenzo Grifo, Lucas Holer; Ermedin Demirovic

RB Leipzig Probable XI (3-4-2-1): Peter Gulacsi; Dayot Upamecano, Ibrahima Konate, Lukas Klostermann; Angelino, Tyler Adams, Kevin Kampl, Nordi Mukiele; Dani Olmo, Christopher Nkunku; Yussuf Poulsen

Freiburg vs RB Leipzig Prediction

Leipzig are the favorites heading into this game, and should be able to pick up all three points.

Considering how solid they have been defensively, it’s likely that Freiburg will struggle to create openings on Saturday.

Score prediction: Freiburg 0-2 Leipzig