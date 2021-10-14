Freiburg vs RB Leipzig prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

Freiburg are set to play RB Leipzig at the Europa-Park Stadion on Saturday in the Bundesliga.

Freiburg come into this game on the back of a 2-1 win over Pal Dardai's Hertha Berlin in the Bundesliga. Goals from Austrian centre-back Philipp Lienhart and experienced striker Nils Petersen ensured victory for Christian Streich's Freiburg. Polish striker Krzysztof Piatek scored the consolation goal for Hertha Berlin.

RB Leipzig, on the other hand, beat Thomas Reis' Bochum 3-0 in the league. A goal from Portuguese striker Andre Silva and a brace from French attacker Christopher Nkunku sealed the deal for Jesse Marsch's RB Leipzig.

Freiburg vs RB Leipzig Head-to-Head

In 12 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, RB Leipzig hold the advantage. They have won six games, lost four and drawn two.

The two clubs last faced each other earlier this year in the Bundesliga, with RB Leipzig beating Freiburg 3-0. A first-half goal from former Paris Saint-Germain forward Christopher Nkunku and second-half goals from Norwegian striker Alexander Sorloth and Sweden international Emil Forsberg secured the win for RB Leipzig.

Freiburg form guide in the Bundesliga: W-W-D-D-W

RB Leipzig form guide in the Bundesliga: W-W-D-L-L

Freiburg vs RB Leipzig Team News

Freiburg

Freiburg will be without French right-back Jonathan Schmid and Austria international Philipp Lienhart. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Christian Streich is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Jonathan Schmid, Philipp Lienhart

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

RB Leipzig

Meanwhile, RB Leipzig boss Jesse Marsch will be unable to call upon the services of Uruguayan left-back Marcelo Saracchi and young Dutch striker Brian Brobbey, while there are doubts over the availability of Spanish midfielder Dani Olmo, Slovenia international Kevin Kampl and Germany international Marcel Halstenberg.

Injured: Marcelo Saracchi, Brian Brobbey

Doubtful: Kevin Kampl, Marcel Halstenberg, Dani Olmo

Suspended: None

RB Leipzig English @RBLeipzig_EN ℹ️ Brian #Brobbey suffered a muscle injury in his right thigh during the game against Switzerland with Netherlands U21s and is expected to miss around 10-14 days.Speedy recovery, Brian 👊🔴⚪ #WeAreLeipzig ℹ️ Brian #Brobbey suffered a muscle injury in his right thigh during the game against Switzerland with Netherlands U21s and is expected to miss around 10-14 days.Speedy recovery, Brian 👊🔴⚪ #WeAreLeipzig https://t.co/hIBKfk7Aoy

Freiburg vs RB Leipzig Predicted XI

Freiburg Predicted XI (3-4-3): Mark Flekken, Manuel Guide, Dominique Heintz, Nico Schlotterbeck, Lukas Kubler, Maximilian Eggestein, Nicolas Hofler, Christian Gunter, Jeong Woo-yeong, Nils Petersen, Vincenzo Grifo

RB Leipzig Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Peter Gulacsi, Nordi Mukiele, Mohamed Simakan, Josko Gvardiol, Tyler Adams, Konrad Laimer, Amadou Haidara, Angelino, Christopher Nkunku, Dominik Szoboszlai, Andre Silva

Freiburg vs RB Leipzig Prediction

Freiburg manager Christian Streich has been at the club since 2011, and has been widely acknowledged for his tactical nous and intelligence. Freiburg have done well under his management, and are currently 4th in the Bundesliga.

RB Leipzig, on the other hand, have endured a slow start to their season under new manager Jesse Marsch. They sold key players like Dayot Upamecano and Marcel Sabitzer to Bayern Munich this summer, and are currently 8th in the league. Marsch is already under pressure.

RB Leipzig should edge past Freiburg here.

Prediction: Freiburg 0-1 RB Leipzig

Edited by Abhinav Anand