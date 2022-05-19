Freiburg vs RB Leipzig prediction, preview, team news and more | DFB-Pokal 2021-22 

In the DFB-Pokal this weekend, Freiburg will clash with RB Leipzig at the Olympiastadion on Saturday night as they seek their first-ever cup title.

Freiburg have had a strong campaign and will now look to conclude it with their first-ever major trophy in almost 120 years of existence. They have seen off Wurzburger Kickers, Osnabruck, Hoffenheim, Bochum and Hamburger en route to a spot in the final and now need one more win to be crowned champions.

Saturday's game will mark Freiburg's first-ever appearance in the DFB-Pokal final, and they'll look to make the most of it. Meanwhile, Leipzig endured a rather slow start to their campaign but have been solid in 2022. Much their hosts, they are targeting their first major silverware.

Freiburg are the second top-flight team Die Roten Bullen will face in the cup competition after beating Union Berlin in the semifinals.

Leipzig, meanwhile, have made it to the DFB-Pokal final twice, losing 3-0 to Bayern Munich in 2018-19 and 4-1 to Borussia Dortmund last season. They will hope for better luck this year.

Freiburg vs RB Leipzig Head-to-Head

The final at the weekend will mark the 15th meeting between the two teams. Freiburg have won four of their previous matchups, while Leipzig have won six. There have been four draws between the two teams, including their most recent clash, which ended 1-1.

Freiburg Form Guide (All Competitions): L-L-W-D-W.

RB Leipzig Form Guide (All Competitions): D-W-L-L-W.

Freiburg vs RB Leipzig Team News

Freiburg

Manager Christian Streich will be unable to call on the services of Kevin Schade and Noah Weisshaupt on Saturday, as the two players are out injured. Yannik Keitel has not quite recovered from a toe injury and is a doubt for this one.

Injured: Kevin Schade, Noah Weisshaupt.

Doubtful: Yannik Keitel.

Suspended: None.

RB Leipzig

Amadou Haidara has recovered from a knee injury he sustained while on international duty. That means manager Domenico Tedesco has a fully fit squad to select from.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Freiburg vs RB Leipzig Predicted XIs

Freiburg (4-2-3-1): Mark Flekken; Christian Gunter, Nico Schlotterbeck, Philipp Lienhart, Lukas Kubler; Nicolas Hofler, Maximilian Eggestein; Roland Sallai, Woo-Yeong Jeong, Vincenzo Grifo; Lucas Holer.

RB Leipzig (4-2-3-1): Peter Gulacsi; Josko Gvardiol, Willi Orban, Mohamed Simakan; Benjamin Henrichs, Konrad Laimer, Kevin Kampl, Angeliño; Emil Forsberg; Christopher Nkunku, Andre Silva.

Freiburg vs RB Leipzig Prediction

Freiburg are on a run of back-to-back defeats and have won just one of their last four games, scoring nine goals and conceding 12. They have kept just one clean sheet in their last eight games and will look to be more solid defensively in the final.

Leipzig, meanwhile, are not in the best of form either ahead of the cup final, winning just one of their four games. They are, however, unbeaten in their last five games against Freiburg and having multiple final experiences, should lift the cup this weekend.

Prediction: Freiburg 1-2 RB Leipzig.

