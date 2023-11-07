Freiburg vs TSC Prediction and Betting Tips | November 9th 2023

Freiburg will host TSC at the Europa-Park-Stadion on Thursday in another round of the 2023-24 UEFA Europa League group stage campaign.

The home side have performed fairly well on the continental stage, kicking things off with a 3-2 win over Olympiacos before losing 2-1 to Conference League holders West Ham United in their second game. They returned to winning ways last time out in the competition with a 3-1 win over their midweek opponents with Vincenzo Grifo scoring a brilliant hat-trick to clinch all three points for the Bundesliga outfit.

Freiburg sit atop the Group A standings with six points from an obtainable nine. Victory on Thursday will see them inch closer to back-to-back appearances in the last 16 of the Europa League.

TSC, meanwhile, were beaten 3-1 by West Ham in their first group game before coming from behind to earn a 2-2 draw against Olympiacos in their second. They suffered a comprehensive defeat to the Breisgau-Brasilianer last time out, taking the lead early in the game before their opponents turned the game around after the restart.

The visitors sit rock-bottom in the group table with just one point from three games and will be looking to pick up their first win of the competition this week.

Freiburg vs TSC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Thursday's game will mark just the second meeting between Freiburg and TSC.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last seven games across all competitions.

The visitors have scored at least one goal in all but one of their last 16 games across all competitions.

Freiburg are the highest-scoring side in Group A so far with a goal tally of seven.

TSC have conceded eight goals in the Europa League so far. Only Sheriff (9) and Hacken (10) have conceded more.

Freiburg vs TSC Prediction

Freiburg are without a win in their last three games and have won just two of their last seven across all competitions. They have won just one of their last four home matches and will be desperate for a positive result here.

TSC's latest result ended a nine-game winless run and they will be looking to build on that this week. They have, however, struggled for results on the road in recent weeks and could see defeat at the Europa-Park-Stadion on Thursday.

Prediction: Freiburg 3-1 TSC

Freiburg vs TSC Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Freiburg to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (The hosts' last seven matches have all produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of the visitors' last six matchups)