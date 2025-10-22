Freiburg vs Utrecht Prediction and Betting Tips | October 23rd 2025

The Europa League returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Freiburg and Utrecht square off at the Europa Park Stadion on Thursday. Julian Schuster's side have won each of their last five home games in the competition and will be looking to extend this impressive streak.

Freiburg were involved in a share of the spoils for a fourth consecutive game last Saturday when they fought back from behind to rescue a 2-2 draw against Eintracht Frankfurt in the German Bundesliga.

With that result, Schuster's men have gone eight straight matches without defeat across all competitions, claiming four wins and four draws since August's 4-1 loss against Koln.

Freiburg now turn their sights to the Europa League, where they have enjoyed a solid start to the campaign, claiming a 2-1 opening-day win over Basel, one week before holding out for a 1-1 draw with Bologna at the Renato Dall'Ara.

On the other hand, Utrecht picked up a morale-boosting result at the weekend when they secured a 3-1 home victory over Volendam in the Eredivisie.

Ron Jans' side had failed to win their previous six matches across all competitions, losing five and claiming one draw since the start of September.

Utrecht will look to continue from where they left off against Volendam as they return to the Europa League, where they have lost their opening two matches, suffering defeats against Olympique Lyon and Brann respectively.

Freiburg vs Utrecht Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between Freiburg and Utrecht, and both teams will be looking to begin their head-to-head record on the front foot.

Utrecht have failed to taste victory in their last 13 major European games, losing eight and claiming five draws since September 2004.

Freiburg are on a run of five back-to-back victories in the Europa League, scoring 16 goals and conceding four since a 2-1 loss against West Ham United in October 2023.

Utrecht have lost four of their last six away matches across all competitions, while picking up victories over Zrinjski and PEC Zwolle in that time.

Freiburg vs Utrecht Prediction

Freiburg have enjoyed a dominant start to the season and will be keen to take on a floundering Utrecht side who have managed just one win from their last seven games.

Home advantage also gives Schuster's side an extra advantage and we fancy them to come away with all three points.

Prediction: Freiburg 3-1 Utrecht

Freiburg vs Utrecht Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Freiburg to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in eight of Freiburg's last 10 games)

Tip 3: First to score - Freiburg (Utrecht have conceded the opening goal in six of their last seven matches)

