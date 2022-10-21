Freiburg vs Werder Bremen Prediction and Betting Tips | October 22nd 2022

Freiburg will host Werder Bremen at the Europa-Park-Stadion on Saturday afternoon in another round of the 2022-23 Bundesliga campaign.

The home side have had a solid start to their season both domestically and on the continental stage. However, they were thrashed 5-0 by defending champions Bayern Munich in their last league outing but bounced back in midweek to pick up a 2-1 comeback win over St. Pauli in the second round of the DFB-Pokal.

Freiburg sit third in the Bundesliga table with 18 points picked so far and will now be looking to build on their cup victory at the weekend.

Werder Bremen have also performed very well this season and currently sit in the top half of the Bundesliga table. They were, however, beaten 2-0 by Mainz in their last Bundesliga game before getting knocked out of the DFB-Pokal after losing on penalties to 2. Bundesliga side Paderborn.

The visitors sit ninth in the league table with 15 points from 10 matches. They will be looking to shake off their latest results and get their campaign back on track when they play this weekend.

Freiburg vs Werder Bremen Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 37 meetings between Freiburg and Werder Bremen. The hosts have won just seven of those games while the visitors have won 21 times.

There have been nine draws between the two teams, including their most recent matchup which ended goalless.

Die Werderaner are undefeated in their last six games in this fixture.

Freiburg have conceded just four league goals on home turf this season. Only Bayern Munich and league leaders Union Berlin have conceded fewer.

Bremen have picked up 11 points on the road in the Bundesliga this season. Only Mainz have picked up more.

Ole Werner's men are the only side yet to taste defeat on the road in the league this season.

Freiburg vs Werder Bremen Prediction

Freiburg have won four of their last six games across all competitions and have lost just one of their last 13. They have won their last three games on home turf and will fancy their chances ahead of this one.

Werder Bremen are on a run of back-to-back defeats after losing just one of their five games prior. However, they have been very solid on the road this season and could pick up a point here.

Prediction: Freiburg 1-1 Werder Bremen

Freiburg vs Werder Bremen Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of the visitors' last five matches)

Tip 3 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of the last seven matches between the two sides have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

