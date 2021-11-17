Frenkie de Jong makes crucial decision on Barcelona future amid rumours of exit: Reports

Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong has been linked with a departure from the Catalan capital over the last couple of days. The Dutchman has apparently made up his mind amid much speculation and it doesn't look like he'll be turning his back on the club anytime soon.

According to reports, Frenkie de Jong has no intentions of leaving Barcelona. The midfielder wants to continue at Camp Nou.

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal



— @sport Barcelona will always continue to bet on Frenkie de Jong. The rumours about his potential sale are not true. Barcelona will always continue to bet on Frenkie de Jong. The rumours about his potential sale are not true.— @sport

The story mentions that the former Ajax midfielder is happy with his life in Catalonia, having found a home for himself in Barca's first team. He is said to be keen to continue working hard to help the club overcome their current challenges on the pitch.

Barcelona, on the other hand, reportedly have no problems with Frenkie de Jong's quality. The Catalan giants are said to be convinced of the midfielder's performance even though he's suffered a minor dip in recent weeks.

However, the same source claims that the Blaugrana are not totally against the sale of Frenkie de Jong. Although they're happy with the midfielder, their financial constraints could influence them into parting ways with him if a tempting offer lands on the table.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive



(Source: 🚨 Barcelona would consider selling Frenkie De Jong this summer. The club are aware of his quality but his sale would be vital for the finances of the club.(Source: @elchiringuitotv 🚨 Barcelona would consider selling Frenkie De Jong this summer. The club are aware of his quality but his sale would be vital for the finances of the club.(Source: @elchiringuitotv) https://t.co/eDdfSlNFG3

The story also includes that Barcelona aren't scared of losing the Dutchman. The Catalan giants believe they have enough options to cover the void he will leave in in the squad. The likes of Nico Gonzalez, Pedri, Riqui Puig and Gavi are decent options to strengthen the team in the center of the park.

It doesn't look like Frenkie de Jong will be leaving Barcelona anytime soon.

Frenkie de Jong's numbers with Barcelona

Frenkie de Jong arrived at Barcelona from Ajax in a deal worth €85 million during the summer of 2019. The midfielder has had a decent spell in the Catalan capital, putting up remarkable performances and nailing a spot for himself in the starting line-up.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

So far, the Dutchman has made 106 appearances for the Blaugrana across all competitions, recording nine goals and 14 assists to his name. Frenkie de Jong has had a promising start to the current campaign, contributing two assists for Barcelona in 13 games across all fronts.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar