8 FAQs about the European Super League

The press release, confirming plans for a European Super League, was circulated on Sunday.
The prospect of the arrival of a new league has taken the footballing world by storm. The European Super League has been a hot topic of discussion over the last 24 hours. Since the announcement, there have been widespread protests by fans against the Super League.
Here are 8 frequently asked questions and their answers about the Super League that will help you catch up with what is happening.
1. How many clubs will take part in the Super League?
20 clubs will take part in the Super League. This includes 15 founder clubs that will be permanent participants in the tournament.
2. Which clubs have already joined the Super League?
Arsenal FC, Chelsea FC, Manchester United, Liverpool FC, Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur, FC Barcelona, Real Madrid CF, Atlético de Madrid FC Internazionale Milano, Juventus FC, and AC Milan have already joined the Super League.
Three other clubs, Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich and PSG, are expected to join soon.
3. Can clubs outside the founder clubs be a part of it?
5 clubs will be chosen every season by a qualifying mechanism based on their performance in the previous season.
4. Can these clubs play in UEFA Champions League too?
No. The European Super League is a breakaway tournament. Clubs participating in the Super League will play in neither the Champions League nor Europa League.
5. When will the Super League start?
It is scheduled to start in August/September this year.
6. What is the format of the League?
The details are still sketchy. But according to reports, the European Super League will be a midweek tournament. Two groups each with 10 clubs will constitute the initial rounds.
The top three teams in each group will qualify directly for the quarter finals. The remaining two quarterfinalists will be decided based on the playoffs between 4th and 5th placed clubs from each group.
From the quarter finals onwards, it will follow the same format as that of UCL.
The final will be at a neutral venue.
7. Can clubs generate more revenue compared to UCL?
Based on the initial estimate, yes. After all, money is one of the primary motives of such a breakaway league.
8. Will the clubs who agreed to play in the European Super League be banned from UEFA competitions this season?
This is a hot topic right now. UEFA has made it clear that clubs cooperating with Super League will be thrown out of UEFA competitions this season.
Five Super League teams that are still active in UEFA sanctioned European competitions this season might face a ban. However, Super League president Florentino Perez assures this is an empty threat and no such thing will happen.