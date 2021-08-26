Udinese vs Venezia prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

Fresh off a strong performance against Juventus, Udinese will host Venezia in the latest round of Serie A 2021-22 games on Friday at Stadio Friuli.

Udinese secured a 2-2 draw with Juventus in their first game of the campaign. Paulo Dybala and Juan Cuadrado's first-half goals gave Juventus an early lead, but Udinese fought back to share the points through a Roberto Pereyra penalty and a late effort from Gerard Deulofeu.

Meanwhile, newbies Venezia lost their Serie A opener 2-0 against Napoli. The Venice-based club were unable to take advantage of a 22nd-minute Victor Osimhen red card and the hosts ran out comfortable winners courtesy of goals from Lorenzo Insigne and Elif Elmas.

Udinese vs Venezia Head-to-Head

Udinese and Venezia have played six matches against each other so far. The sides have won two games each, while two matches have ended in stalemates.

The last meeting between the two Italian sides ended in a 1-0 away win for Venezia. Riccardo Bocalon scored the only goal of the game.

Udinese form guide (all competitions): W-D

Venezia form guide (all competitions): W-L

Udinese vs Venezia Team News

Udinese

Forward Ilija Nestorovski continues to recover from a long-term knee problem. All other players will be available for selection.

Gerard Deulofeu could be included in the starting lineup after his goalscoring exploits against Juventus.

Injured: Ilija Nestorovski

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Venezia

Goalkeeper Luca Lezzereni is out with a knee injury, while Mattia Aramu will serve out his three-game suspension, which he picked up last season.

Antonio Vacca, Pasquale Mazzocchi and captain Marco Modolo are all set to return from suspension.

Injured: Luca Lezzereni

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Mattia Aramu

Udinese vs Venezia Predicted XI

Udinese Predicted XI (3-5-2): Marco Silvestri; Rodrigo Becao, Samir, Bram Nuytinck; Nahuel Molina, Roberto Pererya, Walace, Jean-Victor Makengo, Jens Stryger Larsen; Cristo González, Gerard Deulofeu

Venezia Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Niki Maenpaa; Tyronne Ebuehi, Mattia Caldara, Pietro Ceccaroni, David Schnegg; Luca Fiordilino, Dor Peretz, Daan Heymans; Francesco Di Mariano, Francesco Forte, Dennis Johnsen

Udinese vs Venezia Prediction

Starting their season with tough fixtures, both Udinese and Venezia will now have an opportunity to notch up their first win of the campaign.

The hosts, however, look like a stronger proposition on paper and should be able to manage a narrow win over a relatively inexperienced Venezia side on Friday.

Prediction: Udinese 2-1 Venezia

