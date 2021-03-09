From the depths of relegation to European glory - How Monchi awakened a sleeping giant in Sevilla

The name Ramon Rodriguez Verdejo might not turn heads across the world, but Monchi, as he's fondly referred to, has been one of the pioneers of the beautiful game in the modern era. The world of football has undergone a seismic change in recent years due to the emergence of data analytics, with teams going to great lengths to gain even the slightest of advantages.

And Monchi, who has been the driving force behind Sevilla's 21st-century renaissance, is widely regarded as one of the greatest talent spotters in the modern game.

Having spent the entirety of his playing career with the Andalusians in the 1990s, the former goalkeeper took over the reins as Sevilla's sporting director after the club suffered relegation in 2000. Despite his inexperience, their leap of faith paid dividends, as he created a network that would go on to unearth several hidden gems over the years.

Monchi soon became the talk of the town and his appointment as Sevilla's sporting director coincided with the club's upturn in fortunes. Having helped nurture the likes of Jesus Navas, Sergio Ramos and Dani Alves — with the latter described as one his finest acquisition by his own admission — his methods soon became the blueprint for several clubs across the continent.

Having gone without silverware for more than 50 years before his arrival, Sevilla have won a staggering 10 trophies since the turn of the century. And Monchi, who considers it a true privilege to work for the club he supported as a boy, explained the method to his madness in a virtual press conference.

Monchi's shrewd acquisitions in the transfer market have elevated Sevilla to new heights

When asked by Sportskeeda on how he goes about his business of signing a player, Monchi revealed that the process is a combination of the underlying data reinforcing the eye test.

"The first information we get is from our scouts who follow various different leagues in the world. We then apply a series of filters to reduce the number of players to 20-25 per position. When we have the list, we give the information to our data department for an objective opinion."

"After that, we sit down with the coach and ask for the profile of the player he wants. Finally, we combine the subjective information with the objective inputs from the data department to narrow down a player of the required profile."

Sevilla's model is renowned across the continent, with clubs like Liverpool also adopting a data-driven approach to the transfer market in recent years. The La Liga giants, with Monchi pulling the strings behind the scenes, have become a force to be reckoned with domestically as well as in Europe.

Despite securing UEFA Champions League qualification and winning the UEFA Europa League in the 2019-20 season, Monchi affirmed that Sevilla will not rest on their laurels, as they aim to bridge the gap between themselves and the big hitters in Real Madrid and Barcelona.

“The obligation to win the league title each year belongs to Real Madrid and Barcelona, but we’re quite close to them now. We aim to close the gap with them and that’s why we brought in experienced players like Ivan Rakitic and Papu Gomez this season. We are certainly going to compete more in the future.”

Monchi has more than three decades as a player and a sporting director with Sevilla, but the 52-year-old left the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium in 2017 to join Serie A side Roma. After a tumultuous two-year spell in the Italian capital, the scouting genius returned to the city he has the privilege of calling his home.

Monchi returned to Sevilla after a brief spell with Roma

His team of 12 full-time scouts and nine data scientists, along with manager Julen Lopetegui, have put together a squad with the perfect blend of youth and experience. While the likes of Jules Kounde, Lucas Ocampos and Eibar loanee Bryan Gil are amongst the finest young players in Spain, Sevilla's squad is also peppered with seasoned veterans like Jesus Navas, Ivan Rakitic and Papu Gomez.

Throughout his time as Sevilla's sporting director, Monchi admitted that signing Dani Alves was his finest achievement at the club. The Brazilian full-back joined the club as an unknown teenager but earned himself a big-money move to Barcelona, where he cemented his status as one of the greats of the game.

The 52-year-old chose Manchester City attacker Ferran Torres and Barcelona midfielder Pedri after he was asked to name two players he'd sign for Sevilla on an unlimited budget.

While speculation surrounding Sevilla players usually dominates the back pages, Monchi is undoubtedly the star attraction at the Sanchez Pizjuan for the role he plays behind the scenes. When asked about his future and if a move to the Premier League would appeal to him, the boyhood Sevilla fan revealed that he currently has no reason to leave the club he loves so dearly.

"I'm really happy in the Spanish league and Sevilla is like my home. As a player and a sporting director, I've spent 32 years in Seville. To work for this club is a true privilege and as of today, I don't see a future other than working for Sevilla because here I have absolutely everything."

"I have a problem too! Apart from being just the sporting director, I am a big Sevilla supporter so I really like where I am at the moment."

Sevilla are currently in a poor run of form in all competitions, but the Andalusians will look to put together a string of wins in the coming weeks and finish the season strongly.

With Julen Lopetegui at the helm and Monchi calling the shots behind the scenes, the club is in good hands for the forthcoming future and will look to add more silverware to their growing trophy cabinet.

