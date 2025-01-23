From the streets of Brazil to scoring against Real Madrid: Exploring Barcelona superstar Raphinha's journey to European football

Barcelona winger Raphinha has opened up on his journey from struggling to live on the streets of Brazil to scoring in El Clasico against Real Madrid. The 28-year-old was born in Restinga, an impoverished neighborhood in Porto Alegre, Brazil.

His story, which was shared on Instagram by ESPN FC, showed how he struggled as a child, begging for food at some point. Notably, football was an escape for Raphinha, but even that was not enough, as he had to sometimes beg strangers for food after playing in matches.

He lived in the same one-bedroom with his parents, his brother, and their pets, which showed the level of financial difficult they were going through. However, he found an "outlet" through football, playing in local tournaments in Brazil. However, this was not an easy reality, as the versatile forward received death threats before games.

He worked his way through, eventually getting scouted and playing for Avai before leaving for Portugal to join Vitoria de Guimaraes in 2016. He had been scouted by Deco, who signed him to his agency and brought him to Portugal. In 2018, he joined Sporting CP, before joining Rennes in 2019.

By 2020, he was in Leeds United in the Premier League, where he played until 2022, joining Barcelona in the summer transfer window. He has spent over two seasons at the club now, winning the Supercopa de Espana twice and winning La Liga once.

This season, Raphinha has been in truly spirited form, scoring 22 goals and providing 11 assists in just 30 appearances. In their El Clasico league match against Real Madrid at the Bernabeu on October 26, 2024, he scored a goal and provided an assist, helping the Blaugrana to a 4-0 win.

He was also truly inspiring in leading Barcelona to win the Supercopa de Espana on January 12. Raphinha scored two goals and provided one assist, as the Blaugrana trounced Real Madrid 5-2 with ten men.

Barcelona sporting director Deco opens up about Raphinha after win over Real Madrid

Barca sporting director Deco has shared words of praise about Raphinha after the winger helped the Blaugrana beat Real Madrid to the Supercopa de Espana trophy. Notably, Deco was the agent that helped to sign the 28-year-old at Vitoria Guimaraes, and he was instrumental in Raphinha joining Barca.

Speaking to Globe Esporte, Deco acknowledged that the winger always had what it took to succeed (via Barca Blaugranes):

“I’ve known Raphinha since we were in the youth team, and I was sure he had a great future ahead of him. What you’re seeing this season is Raphinha being Raphinha."

“Since he arrived at Barcelona, he’s had great performances and good numbers. However, it’s all part of a process of adaptation, of maturation, and right now he’s among the best in the world,” he added.

Barcelona have gotten the better of Real Madrid twice this season so far. The two sides could potentially meet in the Copa del Rey semi-finals or finals. This would need Barca to get past Valencia, while Los Blancos get past Leganes in the quarter-finals.

