From underdogs to Europe's Elite - Atletico Madrid are prime La Liga contenders

17 Aug 2018

Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid - UEFA Super Cup

Every once in a while, there comes an inspiring story of an underdog that rises from mediocrity and instils hope into other underdogs hoping to reach the pinnacle of success. Atletico Madrid, much like, say, Rocky Balboa, has seen a witnessed a similar rise under one man. One man who oversaw the transformation of a club reeling in mid-table mediocrity to one that is the prime contender to demolish the duopoly of FC Barcelona and Real Madrid in the La Liga – and he goes by the name Diego Simeone, or fondly known as ‘Cholo’.

After leading Atleti to a UEFA Super Cup victory against bitter rivals Real Madrid less than a week ago, Simeone and Atleti have sent a message which is as clear as day to their legendary rivals in the Spanish top flight – that they’re aiming to reclaim the La Liga title that they won against the odds back in 2013-14.

Since that auspicious season for the Los Rojiblancos, they’ve finished 3rd for three consecutive seasons and second-place finishes in 17/18, winning the Europa League and reached two Champions League finals in the process.

In spite of such commendable achievements over the last few years, pastures at the Wanda Metropolitano now appear to be greener than ever with a host of circumstances favouring them to have a historic season ahead.

Firstly, the transfer window, and how they reshaped the squad.

Liverpool and Juventus have stolen the headlines over the course of the summer, particularly the latte due to their signing of the crown jewel of Atletico’s cross-town rivals Real Madrid in Cristiano Ronaldo. Liverpool have made expensive (albeit absolute top notch) additions to their rosters ahead of the new season, fixing key weaknesses all over the pitch. But Atletico Madrid, quietly and efficiently, have arguably had the most impressive transfer window this summer.

It would be foolish to say so without due consideration of the sort of marquee additions made by other clubs. Yet, the success of a transfer window is determined by more than just top quality additions – it also depends on whether or not a club can successfully hold on to their prized assets WHILE making those brilliant additions.

The club has cleared out deadwood (either due to age or quality) in players such as Fernando Torres, Gabi, and Kevin Gameiro, and invested in potential world-class quality, be it for their second string or the main team.

The stand-out arrival is undoubtedly in World Cup winner Thomas Lemar, whose profile would fit Atleti like a perfectly tailored-glove. A willing runner who is creative with the ability to pick out a magnificent cross with his left foot, he will provide Atleti with a reliable outlet anywhere across midfield or even further up.

Gelson Martins (on a free!) will add an unbelievable amount of pace and energy on the flank, albeit raw and uncut. The outgoing Sime Vrsaljko was replaced by Colombia’s Santiago Arias who impressed heavily in Russia. Antonio Adan can prove to be an able deputy for the elite Jan Oblak, taking the place of the ageing Miguel Moya. Nikola Kalinic would provide further depth to their attack as a striking alternative. The January addition of Vitolo from Sevilla will add further impetus on the flanks, as he also extremely capable in helping maintain the defensive shape of the team from wide areas.

The return of academy graduate Rodri is one to keep an eye on, as well. Touted as the ‘new Busquets’, the midfielder had a stellar campaign with Villareal and was picked up for a bargain price of €20m. Standing at 6’3”, he plays as a defensive midfielder who is efficient with the ball – as well as recovering it back from the opposition.

Secondly, Diego Costa.

The most important of all their business, though, is Diego Costa. The returning hero who made his second Atleti debut back in January has already impacted the team heavily over the last six months and has developed a dangerous understanding with Griezmann.

Speaking to Mundo Deportivo in January, Simeone said of Costa: “He transmits fear”. That alone is enough to show how evidently Costa embodies Simeone's spirit on the pitch. The former Chelsea striker bleeds red and white, and bleeds ‘Choloism’.

Even if he does not score, he is naturally a nuisance to play against for any opposition defender in the world. His aggression, pressing and work ethic all make him perfect for Atletico Madrid, and more importantly, for Diego Simeone. Cholo has shown that there is no one more capable of harnessing as well as suppressing the Brazil-born Spaniard, and after a roller-coaster of a year that he has had – from sitting out for six months to starring in the Europa League and the World Cup – he will be hungrier than ever for success at his ‘home’ club.

Griezmann is essentially the biggest beneficiary of Costa behaving as the archetypical number 9, as that enables him to ravage defenses with his movement and create chances out of nothing. The Frenchman is one of the best in the world in the free role off a traditional striker, much like he did in Russia with Olivier Giroud. With Costa busy unsettling defenders, Griezmann is set for a field day threatening the last man in defense when in possession or dropping deep to link up attack and midfield.

Thirdly, versatility and tactical flexibility.

Simeone is largely known to favour a 4-4-1-1 with hard-working players who are organized to perfection. He has shown in the past that he prioritizes protecting even the smallest of leads and countering the opposition by pouncing on the slightest of chances.

This time around, he has even better-suited personnel for the cause – wingers (when necessary) to counter at pace in Lemar, Martins and Vitolo, Rodri or Thomas Partey to shield the defense, fullbacks who are able defenders as well as in terms of providing width higher up in Arias and converted centre-half Lucas, and Saul Niguez and Koke running the show in the middle third.

The pair of captain Diego Godin and Gimenez is one of the finest centre-half partnerships in the league, protecting Jan Oblak in goal – who needs no further introduction. The Slovenian is, by a country mile, the best goalkeeper in the La Liga and one of the finest in Europe.

The current crop of players would enable Simeone to move away from the traditional 4-4-1-1 if necessary to formations such as the 4-2-3-1 with Griezmann behind Costa flanked by Koke and Lemar, a 4-3-3 with Costa playing as a target man, or even a 3-at-the-back with Savic or Lucas coming in at centre-half and Filipe Luis playing as the wing-back opposite to Arias.

If their squad is anything to go by, Atletico have a wealth of talent available that was lacking in previous seasons, and the most complete Atletico Madrid side witnessed under the impeccably dressed Argentine coach.

And, if Costa and Griezmann’s link up over the last six months is anything to go by, the Colchonero faithful have an unbelievable strike partnership to look forward to this season.

The last time Diego Costa was at Atleti, they won the La Liga and lost a Champions League final (where the Spaniard was subbed off due to injury halfway through the first 45 minutes of the game). He returned to Madrid in January and helped them lift the Europa League. Going into the 18/19 season, his first full season since his return to the club, can the monstrous Spaniard help deliver the La Liga at the newly-constructed Wanda Metropolitano?