Frosinone vs Inter Milan prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2023-24

The 2023-24 edition of Serie A is back in action with another set of matches this week as Frosinone take on Inter Milan at the Stadio Benito Stirpe on Friday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes in the Italian top flight this season.

Inter Milan have won the Serie A title this season and have been exceptional on the domestic front so far. The Nerazzurri slumped to a shock 1-0 defeat at the hands of Sassuolo in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

Frosinone, on the other hand, are in 16th place in the league table at the moment and have struggled this season. The home side played out a 0-0 stalemate against Salernitana last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Frosinone vs Inter Milan Head-to-Head

Inter Milan have an excellent record against Frosinone and have won all the five matches that have been played between the two teams in Serie A. Frosinone have never defeated Inter Milan in an official game.

Frosinone form guide: D-W-D-D-D

Inter Milan form guide: L-W-W-D-W

Frosinone vs Inter Milan Team News

Frosinone

Stefano Turati, Sergoi Kalaj, Anthony Oyono, and Mateus Lusuardi are injured at the moment and have been sidelined for this clash. Enzo Barrenechea is serving a suspension and will also be unavailable for selection.

Injured: Stefano Turati, Sergoi Kalaj, Anthony Oyono, Mateus Lusuardi

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Enzo Barrenechea

Inter Milan

Francesco Acerbi has missed the last two games with an injury and will probably miss the remainder of the season. Inter Milan have no other injury concerns and will field a strong lineup this week.

Injured: Francesco Acerbi

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Frosinone vs Inter Milan Predicted XI

Frosinone Predicted XI (3-5-2): Cerofolini; Lirola, Romagnoli, Okoli; Zortea, Gelli, Mazzitelli, Valeri; Brescianini; Soule, Cheddira

Inter Milan Predicted XI (3-5-2): Audero; Pavard, De Vrij, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Augusto; Thuram, Martinez

Frosinone vs Inter Milan Prediction

Inter Milan have dominated Serie A this season but will be reeling from their defeat against Sassuolo. Lautaro Martinez has been prolific for the Nerazzurri and will look to add to his goal tally this week.

Frosinone have played out goalless draws in three of their last five league games and will be intent on keeping their opponents at bay in this clash. Inter Milan are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Frosinone 0-4 Inter Milan