Frosinone vs Juventus Prediction and Betting Tips | December 23rd 2023

Frosinone will entertain second-placed Juventus at the Stadio Benito Stirpe in the Serie A on Saturday.

The hosts are winless in their last three league outings and suffered a 2-1 away loss to Lecce last week. Kaio Jorge had equalized in the 33rd minute but Ylber Ramadani scored his first goal of the season in the 89th minute to help Lecce register just their fourth win of the campaign.

They met Napoli in the round of 16 of the Coppa Italia on Wednesday and pulled off a upset, recording a 4-0 win over the reigning Serie A champions. Enzo Barrenechea and Giuseppe Caso scored five minutes apart in the second half while Walid Cheddira and Abdou Harroui added goals four minutes apart in injury time.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last 11 league outings and played a 1-1 draw against Genoa last week. Federico Chiesa opened the scoring in the 28th minute from the penalty spot and Albert Guðmundsson equalized for Genoa in the second half.

Frosinone vs Juventus Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths six times in all competitions thus far. As expected the visitors have the upper hand in these meetings, with an unbeaten record against their southern rivals. They have five wins to their name and just one game has ended in a draw.

Interestingly, the hosts have scored just one goal against the visitors, who have 11 goals to their name.

Frosinone are unbeaten in their last seven home games, with all five of their wins in the league coming at home.

Juventus are unbeaten in their last five away games in the Serie A, keeping three clean sheets.

Interestingly, the visitors have registered 2-0 wins in their three away meetings against the hosts.

The visitors have the second-best defensive record in the league this season, conceding 10 goals, with six of them coming in away games.

Frosinone vs Juventus Prediction

I Ciociari registered their first win of December on Wednesday, registering a 4-0 away win over Napoli. They'll look to build on that goalscoring form in this match. They are unbeaten at home since a loss to Napoli in their Serie A campaign opener, recording four wins in six games.

Home advantage should come in handy here but head coach Eusebio Di Francesco remains without the services of Sergio Kalaj, Reinier Jesus, Riccardo Marchizza, and Luca Mazzitelli through injuries and Anthony Oyono is a doubt. Caleb Okoli will serve a suspension due to yellow card accumulation.

I Bianconeri have lost just once in the Serie A this season, with that loss coming in their away meeting against Sassuolo in September. They have won eight of their last 11 league games and are strong favorites.

Massimiliano Allegri will not be able to count on the services of Moise Kean and Mattia De Sciglio for the trip to Frosinone. Paul Pogba and Nicolò Fagioli remain suspended while Adrien Rabiot should return to the squad after missing out against Genoa.

The hosts have just one win in their last five league outings and are yet to register a win against the visitors. With that in mind and considering the visitors' dominance in this fixture, we back them to register a crucial win.

Prediction: Frosinone 1-2 Juventus.

Frosinone vs Juventus Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Juventus to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Federico Chiesa to score or assist any time - Yes