Frosinone vs Monza Prediction and Betting Tips | 6th January 2024

The Serie A is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Frosinone lock horns with an impressive Monza side in an important encounter at the Stadio Benito Stirpe on Saturday.

Frosinone vs Monza Preview

Monza are currently in 11th place in the Serie A standings and have consistently punched above their weight so far this season. The away side held Napoli to an admirable 0-0 stalemate last week and will look to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Frosinone, on the other hand, are in 14th place in the league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate so far this season. The hosts slumped to a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Lazio in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Frosinone vs Monza Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Monza have a good recent record against Frosinone and have won three out of the last five matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Frosinone's one victory.

This is the first match between Frosinone and Monza in the Serie A. Monza have played two of the last four matches played between the two teams in the Serie B.

Monza have defeated Genoa in the Serie A this season and have never won consecutive games against newly promoted teams in the competition.

Frosinone have lost their last three matches in the Serie A - their longest such run since a run of six consecutive league defeats in 2018.

Frosinone have won five of their nine matches at home in the Serie A this season and could equal a record in this regard this weekend.

Frosinone vs Monza Prediction

Monza have been in impressive form so far this season and will need to work hard to move into the top half of the league table. The Brianza have presented a robust front in recent months and will be intent on proving their mettle in this fixture.

Frosinone can pack a punch on their day and have also managed to make their mark this season. Monza are the better team at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Frosinone 1-2 Monza

Frosinone vs Monza Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Monza to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Frosinone to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Lorenzo Colombo to score - Yes