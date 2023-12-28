Napoli vs Monza Prediction and Betting Tips | 29th December 2023

Napoli are set to play Monza at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on Friday in Serie A.

Napoli come into this game on the back of a 2-0 loss to Roma in their most recent league game. Second-half goals from midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini and Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku secured the win for Roma. Napoli had winger Matteo Politano and Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen sent off in the second-half.

Monza, on the other hand, lost 1-0 to Fiorentina in their most recent league game. An early first-half goal from Argentine striker Lucas Beltran sealed the deal for Fiorentina.

Napoli vs Monza Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In two head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Napoli have won one game and lost one.

Georgian winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has managed eight goal contributions in 14 league starts for Napoli this season.

Polish midfielder Piotr Zielinski has managed four goal contributions in 14 league starts for Napoli this season.

Attacker Andrea Colpani has managed seven goal contributions in 17 league starts for Monza this season.

Forward Lorenzo Colombo has managed four goal contributions in 12 league starts for Monza this season.

Napoli vs Monza Prediction

Napoli are currently 7th in the league, having won two of their last five league games. Dreams of retaining the league title will be long gone by now, with Napoli having endured a poor start to their league campaign, the result of which saw manager Rudi Garcia leave the club and Walter Mazzarri be appointed for his second spell as boss.

Napoli lost star centre-back Kim Min-jae to Bayern Munich in the summer, and it is likely that more stars who played a pivotal role in their title success could leave soon. Striker Victor Osimhen is a man in demand; the 24-year old is regarded as one of the best strikers in the world, and has been linked with multiple top clubs.

Monza, on the other hand, are 11th in the league, having won only one of their last five league games. Six points separate Napoli and Monza, and an unlikely win here would provide them with a much-needed boost of confidence. They did well last season, finishing 11th in the league, and will be aiming for a top-half finish this time around.

Napoli are clearly not as good as they were last season, but should have enough here.

Prediction: Napoli 2-0 Monza

Napoli vs Monza Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- Napoli

Tip 2: game to have over / under 2.5 goals- under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Napoli to keep a clean sheet- yes