Frosinone vs Napoli Prediction and Betting Tips | August 19, 2023

Frosinone entertain reigning champions Napoli at the Stadio Benito Stirpe in their Serie A opener on Saturday (August 19).

The hosts are back in the Serie A after four seasons after winning Serie B last season. Frosinone enjoyed an unbeaten pre-season, winning one of their three games. In their first competitive match of the season, they beat Pisa 1-0 at home in the Coppa Italia first round.

Napoli, meanwhile, will make their season debut this weekend. They continued their rich form in pre-season, winning five of six friendlies.

It's an interesting matchup between the reigning Serie B and Serie A champions. Frosinone will look to mark their return to the top flight with a win, while Napoli will want to kick off their title defence on a winning note.

Frosinone vs Napoli Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the tenth time, with Napoli winning seven and drawing twice.

They last met in the 2018-19 Serie A campaign, where Napoli outscored Frosinone 6-0 in two meetings, including a 2-0 away win.

Napoli have won their last five games against Frosinone, scoring 17 goals and conceding only twice.

Frosinone have not scored in their last three meetings with Napoli, but two of these games were away from home.

The hosts have never scored more than once against Napoli.

Frosinone vs Napoli Prediction

Frosinone head into their campaign opener in great form, going unbeaten in 12 games across competitions, including friendlies.

They will look to make the most of their home advantage. Nonetheless, in their only competitive game of the season, they emerged victorious following an own goal. Frosinone have not scored in their last three meetings with Napoli and have lost their last four at home against the Partenopei.

Napoli, meanwhile, also enjoyed an unbeaten run in preseason, winning their last four friendlies. They have looked solid under new manager Rudi Garci, who will look to win his first competitive game for the club.

Considering Napoli's dominance in recent meetings against Frosinone and their current form, expect them to win without conceding.

Prediction: Frosinone 0-2 Napoli

Frosinone vs Napoli Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Napoli to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to score or assist any time - Yes

Tip 5: Napoli to keep a clean sheet - Yes