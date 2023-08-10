Frosinone vs Pisa Prediction and Betting Tips | August 11, 2023 

Frosinone host Pisa at the Stadio Benito Stirpe on Friday (August 11) in the first round of the Coppa Italia.
Ahead of their Serie A return, the Canaries are looking to build some momentum by starting off on a winning note. For only the third time, the Lazio outfit will be playing in the top flight and for the first time since the 2018-19 season.
Their run begins against reigning champions Napoli, who will look to serve them a baptism of fire on the opening day next weekend. Frosinone have been preparing for the new season with a few friendlies over the summer. They beat Ferentino 10-0 in their first game before drawing 1-1 with Salernitana and 3-3 with Cosenza.
Pisa, meanwhile, will begin their fifth consecutive season in Serie B after finishing 11th in the league last season. Unlike Frosinone, the Black and Blues have been more active and won more times in pre-season. In fact, the side played four friendlies, winning thrice and drawing the other.
Frosinone vs Pisa Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The two teams have met 25 times, with Frosinone winning nine times and losing six.
- They have played out ten draws but just one in their last five meetings.
- Pisa have beaten Frosinone just once in their last 15 clashes across competitions
- Frosinone have failed to beat Pisa at home in their last two clashes: 2-1 loss in the 2021-22 season and a goalless draw in the 2022-23 season.
- Pisa and Frosinone have both gone out in the first round of the Coppa Italia in the last two seasons; one of them will suffer the ignominy for the third straight year.
Frosinone vs Pisa Prediction
Frosinone will feel superior to Pisa after gaining promotion from Serie B last season, while the latter remain in second division. The Canaries have a good record in the fixture, too, particularly at home, and should get the better of the Black and Blues.
Prediction: Frosinone 2-0 Pisa
Frosinone vs Pisa Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Frosinone
Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5
Tip 3 - Booth teams to score: No