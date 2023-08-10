Frosinone vs Pisa Prediction and Betting Tips | August 11, 2023 

Frosinone host Pisa at the Stadio Benito Stirpe on Friday (August 11) in the first round of the Coppa Italia.

Ahead of their Serie A return, the Canaries are looking to build some momentum by starting off on a winning note. For only the third time, the Lazio outfit will be playing in the top flight and for the first time since the 2018-19 season.

Their run begins against reigning champions Napoli, who will look to serve them a baptism of fire on the opening day next weekend. Frosinone have been preparing for the new season with a few friendlies over the summer. They beat Ferentino 10-0 in their first game before drawing 1-1 with Salernitana and 3-3 with Cosenza.

Pisa, meanwhile, will begin their fifth consecutive season in Serie B after finishing 11th in the league last season. Unlike Frosinone, the Black and Blues have been more active and won more times in pre-season. In fact, the side played four friendlies, winning thrice and drawing the other.

Frosinone vs Pisa Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 25 times, with Frosinone winning nine times and losing six.

They have played out ten draws but just one in their last five meetings.

Pisa have beaten Frosinone just once in their last 15 clashes across competitions

Frosinone have failed to beat Pisa at home in their last two clashes: 2-1 loss in the 2021-22 season and a goalless draw in the 2022-23 season.

Pisa and Frosinone have both gone out in the first round of the Coppa Italia in the last two seasons; one of them will suffer the ignominy for the third straight year.

Frosinone vs Pisa Prediction

Frosinone will feel superior to Pisa after gaining promotion from Serie B last season, while the latter remain in second division. The Canaries have a good record in the fixture, too, particularly at home, and should get the better of the Black and Blues.

Prediction: Frosinone 2-0 Pisa

Frosinone vs Pisa Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Frosinone

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Booth teams to score: No