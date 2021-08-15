FSV Mainz 05 vs RB Leipzig prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

The Bundesliga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as FSV Mainz 05 take on RB Leipzig on Sunday. RB Leipzig have impressive players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

FSV Mainz 05 struggled in the Bundesliga last season but did manage to escape relegation with a 12th-place finish. The home side can pack a punch on its day and will want to prove a point this weekend.

RB Leipzig have made a few additions to their squad and will be intent on proving their mettle against FSV Mainz 05. The away side finished in second place last season and will need to be at its best in this match.

Co-Trainer Achim #Beierlorzer ist zu 100% bereit für den morgigen #Bundesliga-Auftakt. 👊



Im Interview verrät er, was unser Trainer-Team auszeichnet und worauf wir uns mit @1FSVMainz05 als Gegner einstellen müssen.



➡️ https://t.co/f4yTc2wnRP#M05RBL #WirSindLeipzig pic.twitter.com/ksxVgIUsCs — RB Leipzig (@DieRotenBullen) August 14, 2021

FSV Mainz 05 vs RB Leipzig Head-to-Head

RB Leipzig have a good record against FSV Mainz 05 and have won six out of 10 matches played between the two teams. FSV Mainz 05 have managed two victories against RB Leipzig and will need to step up on Sunday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in January this year and ended in a 3-2 victory for RB Leipzig. FSV Mainz 05 were impressive on the day and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

FSV Mainz 05 form guide: W-W-W-L-W

RB Leipzig form guide: W-D-L-W-L

FSV Mainz 05 vs RB Leipzig Team News

FSV Mainz 05 need to win this game

FSV Mainz 05

FSV Mainz 05 have a depleted squad at the moment with as many as 14 members of the technical and playing staff testing positive for the coronavirus. Anton Stach is suspended for this match and will be excluded from the squad.

Suspended: Anton Stach

Doubtful: None

COVID-19: Unclear

RB Leipzig have a strong squad

RB Leipzig

Alexander Sorloth and Marcel Sabitzer are linked with moves away from RB Leipzig and might not be included in the squad. Marcel Halstenberg and Marcelo Saracchi are injured and will not be able to feature in this game.

Injured: Marcel Halstenberg, Marcelo Saracchi

Doubtful: Alexander Sorloth, Marcel Sabitzer, Ademola Lookman

Suspended: None

FSV Mainz 05 vs RB Leipzig Predicted XI

FSV Mainz Predicted XI (3-4-3): Robin Zentner; Jerry St. Juste, Stefan Bell, Moussa Niakhate; Silvan Widmer, Leandro Barreiro, Dominik Kohr, Anderson Lucoqui; Jean-Paul Boetius, Jonathan Burkhardt, Adam Szalai

There will be no more public training this week. If there is any news, you will be the first to hear from us.#Mainz05 pic.twitter.com/PWf0IEbmJX — Mainz 05 English (@Mainz05en) August 12, 2021

RB Leipzig Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Peter Gulacsi; Nordi Mukiele, Mohamed Simakan, Willi Orban, Angelino; Tyler Adams, Kevin Kampl; Christopher Nkunku, Amadou Haidara, Emil Forsberg; Andre Silva

FSV Mainz 05 vs RB Leipzig Prediction

RB Leipzig have an impressive squad at their disposal and will be intent on proving their mettle this weekend. Andre Silva can be lethal at his best and will want to make an impact on this game.

FSV Mainz 05 were not at their best last season and will need to be at their best in this match. RB Leipzig are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: FSV Mainz 05 0-2 RB Leipzig

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi