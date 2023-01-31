FSV Mainz vs Bayern Munich Prediction and Betting Tips | 1st February 2023

The DFB-Pokal is back in action with another round of matches this week as FSV Mainz lock horns with Julian Nagelsmann's Bayern Munich side in an important clash at the MEWA Arena on Wednesday.

FSV Mainz vs Bayern Munich Preview

FSV Mainz are currently in 11th place in the Bundesliga standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The home side thrashed VfL Bochum by a 5-2 margin over the weekend and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Bayern Munich, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment but have not been at their best in recent weeks. The Bavarian giants were held to a 1-1 draw by Eintracht Frankfurt in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this week.

FSV Mainz vs Bayern Munich Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Bayern Munich have a good recent record against FSV Mainz and have won 27 of the last 36 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to FSV Mainz's three victories.

Bayern Munich have 37 points in the Bundesliga at the halfway stage of the season and are at the top of the table at this stage for the 10th time in the last 12 seasons.

Bayern Munich have failed to win their first three Bundesliga games of the calendar year for the first time in eight years.

After a run of four games without a victory against Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga, FSV Mainz have won two of their last four matches against the Bavarians in the competition.

The last eight matches between the two teams have produced 42 goals and only one clean sheet, with Bayern Munich holding their opponents at bay with a 6-0 victory in 2019.

FSV Mainz vs Bayern Munich Prediction

Bayern Munich have flattered to deceive since the turn of the year and are in the midst of a slump. The Bavarians are winless in their last three matches and have a point to prove this week.

FSV Mainz can pack a punch on their day and have troubled Bayern Munich in the recent past. Bayern Munich are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: FSV Mainz 1-4 Bayern Munich

FSV Mainz vs Bayern Munich Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bayern Munich

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Bayern Munich to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Leroy Sane to score - Yes

