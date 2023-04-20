FSV Mainz vs Bayern Munich Prediction and Betting Tips | 22nd April 2023

The Bundesliga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as FSV Mainz lock horns with Thomas Tuchel's Bayern Munich side in an important encounter at the MEWA Arena on Saturday.

FSV Mainz vs Bayern Munich Preview

FSV Mainz are currently in eighth place in the Bundesliga standings and have been plagued by inconsistency so far this season. The home side played out a 1-1 draw against FC Koln last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Bayern Munich, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been in impressive form this season. The Bavarian giants were held to a 1-1 draw by Manchester City in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this weekend.

FSV Mainz vs Bayern Munich Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Bayern Munich have a good recent record against FSV Mainz and have won 22 of the last 30 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to FSV Mainz's six victories.

FSV Mainz have won their last two matches at home against Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga - as many victories as they had achieved in the 14 such games preceding this run.

Bayern Munich have picked up only 59 points from their 28 games in the Bundesliga so far this season - their worst record since the 2010-11 season.

FSV Mainz have picked up 22 points during the second half of the season - only Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund have a better record in the Bundesliga during this period.

FSV Mainz are unbeaten in their last nine games in the Bundesliga - their longest such run in a single top-flight season.

FSV Mainz vs Bayern Munich Prediction

Bayern Munich have not been at their best in recent weeks and face a battle against Borussia Dortmund in the title race. Alphonso Davies and Thomas Muller were benched against Manchester City and could feature in this game.

FSV Mainz have been excellent this season and will look to pull off an upset this weekend. Bayern Munich are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: FSV Mainz 1-2 Bayern Munich

FSV Mainz vs Bayern Munich Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bayern Munich

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Bayern Munich to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Thomas Muller to score - Yes

Poll : 0 votes