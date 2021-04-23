FSV Mainz vs Bayern Munich prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

Bundesliga title favorites Bayern Munich will take on relegation-battling FSV Mainz in the league on Saturday.

The Bavarians will hope to collect all three points to seal the German title.

Bayern Munich extended their lead at the top of the table to 10 points after beating Bayer Leverkusen. They were given a helping hand by Koln, who beat Leipzig in what was an upset.

Mainz also won their last game against fellow strugglers Werder Bremen, and the victory will help them in the coming weeks as the battle to survive heats up.

With just four more games remaining, Bayern can seal the title with one win from their remaining games. Mainz, on the other hand, still have a lot to play for as they aren’t safe.

Mainz vs Bayern Munich Head-to-head

Mainz are in a fantastic run of form that has pushed them up to 13th in the league table. However, a clash against Bayern Munich always has its challenges.

The Bavarians have a good record in this fixture, having won it 22 times. Mainz have managed just four wins, while three games have ended in draws.

Mainz form guide: W-W-D-W-W

Bayern Munich form guide: L-D-W-W-W

Mainz vs Bayern Munich Team News

Mainz

Apart from young centre-back Luca Kilian, Mainz manager Bo Svensson has a fully-fit squad to choose from.

Injured: Luca Kilian

Suspended: None

Bayern Munich

Robert Lewandowski is back in team training, and his return to the team will be a massive boost for Bayern, and potentially bad news for Mainz.

The duo of Corentin Tolisso and Serge Gnabry have resumed training, but are not expected to play a part this weekend. Douglas Costa, Niklas Sule and Marc Roca are still injured.

Injured: Douglas Costa, Niklas Sule, Marc Roca

Unavailable: Corentin Tolisso, Serge Gnabry

Mainz vs Bayern Munich Predicted Lineups

Mainz Probable XI (3-4-2-1): Robin Zentner; Jeremiah St Juste, Stefan Bell, Moussa Niakhate; Danny Da Costa, Leandro Barreiro, Dominik Kohr, Phillip Mwene; Danny Latza, Robin Quaison; Robert Glatzel

Bayern Munich Probable XI (4-2-3-1): Manuel Neuer; Alphonso Davies, David Alaba, Jerome Boateng, Benjamin Pavard; Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka; Thomas Muller, Leroy Sane, Kingsley Coman; Robert Lewandowski

Mainz vs Bayern Munich Prediction

With the title in sight, we expect Bayern Munich to turn on the style come Saturday. Mainz have done well of late, but might struggle to contain the quality of Bayern Munich's attack.

Prediction: Mainz 1-3 Bayern Munich