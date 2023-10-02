Fulham 0-2 Chelsea: Blues player ratings from a well-deserved win for Pochettino’s men | Premier League 2023-24

First-half goals from Mykhaylo Mudryk and Armando Broja saw Chelsea defeat Fulham 2-0 in their Premier League encounter at Craven Cottage on Monday (October 2).

The visitors dominated proceedings from the start and made the breakthrough with two quickfire goals early on. Mudryk opened the scoring in the 18th minute with Broja also bagging barely a minute later. The Blues remained in the ascendancy throughout the first half, with the hosts struggling to get into the game.

Fulham upped the intensity in the second half but lacked the firepower to trouble Chelsea’s well-set defence. The Blues saw the game out with relative ease, claiming their second win of the season in the process.

On that note, here are the Chelsea player ratings from the game.

Robert Sanchez: 6/10

Barely troubled in the first half, Sanchez rose to the occasion when called upon in the second. He made three saves, including one from point-blank range, to maintain his clean sheet but was booked late on for time-wasting.

Marc Cucurella: 6/10

Playing out of position at right-back, Cucurella put in a solid defensive shift, keeping Willian in check. The Spaniard received a booking in the first half for an ill-timed tackle.

Axel Disasi: 6/10

Cool and composed in defence, Disasi made five clearances and six recoveries as his side kept Fulham at bay with relative ease.

Thiago Silva: 7/10

Silva commanded the Blues defence, showcasing all his experience in his polished performance. The veteran defender made seven clearances and six recoveries and won all his duels while maintaining a passing accuracy of 93%.

Levi Colwill: 7.5/10

Colwill (L) shone at left-back for Chelsea.

Colwill is slowly growing into his left-back role and was Chelsea’s stand-out performer. He set up the opener and was composed in possession and resolute in defence.

Moises Caicedo: 6/10

Caicedo was quietly efficient in central midfield for Chelsea, keeping the ball moving swiftly and helping out in defence when needed.

Conor Gallagher: 6/10

Gallagher delivered an all-action performance in midfield, contributing defensively as well as offensively. The Chelsea skipper carried the ball forward with confidence, making five recoveries as well.

Cole Palmer: 6.5/10

Making his first start for the Blues, Palmer looked excellent on the right wing. He looked threatening in possession and was instrumental in setting up Broja’s goal. Booked shortly after the restart, he was taken off in the 78th minute.

Enzo Fernandez: 6/10

Fernandez was excellent on the ball, showcasing his superb range of passing and maintaining a 91% pass accuracy. He also made 10 recoveries before being replaced deep into injury time.

Mykhaylo Mudryk: 7/10

Mudryk scored his first goal for Chelsea in hist 21st appearance for the club.

Mudryk scored his first Chelsea goal in his 21st appearance with a smart left-footed finish. He looked dangerous, if slightly wasteful, on the left flank but was forced off at half-time due to injury.

Armando Broja: 7/10

Just back from a lengthy injury layoff, Broja scored his first Premier League goal since October 2022 with a fortuitous strike. The Albanian led the line well but his outing was cut short by injury as he went off in the 65th minute.

Substitutes:

Ian Maatsen: 5/10

Brought on to replace Mudryk at half-time, Maatsen came close to scoring but was denied by the woodwork.

Raheem Sterling: 4/10

Sterling came on in the 65th minute and looked busy without making a real impact on proceedings. He was booked soon after coming on for kicking the ball away.

Lesley Ugochukwu: 5/10

Ugochukwu replaced Palmer in the 78th minute as the Blues looked to shore things up and helped his side see the game out.

Alex Matos: N.A.

Brought on for the final few seconds.

Noni Madueke: N.A.

Brought on for the final few seconds.