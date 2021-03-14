Fulham 0-3 Manchester City: Player Ratings as second-half flurry secures win for champions-elect | Premier League 2020-21

Manchester City edged one step closer to lifting the Premier League title with a straightforward 3-0 win against Fulham at Craven Cottage.

Pep Guardiola made several changes to the team that won against Southampton in midweek, as he deployed a back five while also playing two strikers up front. Although Manchester City struggled to trouble the home side in the first half, they upped the ante after the break, which did the trick.

Fulham, who came into this game with very good defensive momentum, will be disappointed at the way they conceded the three goals.

After John Stones opened the scoring from a set-piece, the Cottagers crumbled under pressure and made two disastrous mistakes at the back. Both of them were duly punished by Manchester City's strikers.

On that note, here are the player ratings from the Saturday evening encounter.

Ederson - 7/10

As is the case in most games, Ederson had precious little to do all match, as Manchester City's defence dealt with Fulham's threats ably. He would be delighted to have racked up another clean sheet, though, after going four league games without one.

Joao Cancelo - 7/10

Joao Cancelo wasn't at his absolute best but was still a handful.

A key creative force in the absence of Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan, Joao Cancelo ventured into all sorts of positions to give the Fulham defenders plenty of problems. The Manchester City right-back provided the delivery, which resulted in the game's first goal too.

John Stones - 8/10

An excellent defensive performance capped with his fourth goal in ten games. John Stones is in incredible form right now and can almost do no wrong. He carried the ball forward very well and acted as the extra body in midfield when Manchester City had the ball.

Ruben Dias - 7/10

It was a comfortable outing for Manchester City's leader at the back. Ruben Dias sat back, allowing his defensive partners to venture forward while he kept an eye out for potential threats.

Aymeric Laporte - 8/10

The Frenchman had a solid game at the back, as he marshalled the left side of Manchester City's defence expertly. Aymeric Laporte's block to deny Josh Onomah from close range was heroic, which ensured Manchester City picked up a clean sheet to show for their dominance.

Benjamin Mendy - 7/10

Making his first start in the Premier League since Manchester City's draw against West Bromwich Albion, Benjamin Mendy put in a decent shift at left-back. His crossing wasn't up to the mark by any means, but he was always in the right place to collect a pass. He also linked up well with Gabriel Jesus.

Rodri - 6/10

Rodri should have done better with the chance he had. He had a very busy day in midfield, as he often found himself surrounded by opponents. More often that not, Rodri had the solution to the Fulham press, though.

Bernardo Silva - 8/10

Fulham struggled to deal with Bernardo Silva's quality all evening.

The only creative midfielder in the starting lineup, Bernardo Silva, did a little bit of everything in the 60-odd minutes he played. His silky footwork was great to watch as he carried the ball forward with immense confidence.

Ferran Torres - 7/10

Ferran Torres was arguably Manchester City's best player in the first 45 minutes, as his movement without the ball caused Scott Parker's team a lot of problems. He worked extremely hard all game and won the penalty that resulted in Manchester City's third goal.

Sergio Aguero - 7/10

The captain of the team on the day, Sergio Aguero, had a point to prove when he stepped on the pitch against Fulham.

He is still nowhere near his best, but he would be relieved to have finally scored after what feels like an eternity. Most importantly, Aguero got 90 minutes under his belt and can only get better from here on.

Gabriel Jesus - 9/10

The best player on the pitch on the day, Gabriel Jesus, bounced back from his disappointing performance in the Manchester derby last weekend with a marvellous showing at Craven Cottage. His movement and touch were sublime, and when gifted the opportunity to bag a goal, he made no mistake.

Ratings of Manchester City Substitutes

Fernandinho - 6/10

Fernandinho slotted into the Manchester City midfield and kept things ticking.

Eric Garcia - 6/10

Eric Garcia was put under real pressure, as Fulham tried to grab a consolation goal, but he managed to do well enough for City.