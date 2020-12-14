Fulham 1-1 Liverpool: 5 talking points | Premier League 2020-21

Liverpool had to dig deep to secure a point against lowly Fulham in the Premier League earlier today. With 2000 fans backing them at Craven Cottage, Fulham started brightly and created several openings that were thwarted by Alisson.

The hosts finally took the lead through a stunning Bobby Decordova-Reid strike in the first half, and were dominant heading into half time.

Liverpool were perhaps lucky to head into half time only a goal behind, and were the better side in the second half. They were rewarded for their persistence with a penalty that Mohamed Salah squeezed in past Alphonse Areola to level the score.

Despite some late Liverpool pressure, Fulham held on to secure a gritty point. Here are the main talking points from the game:

#5 Fulham’s incredible first half

Fulham v Liverpool - Premier League

Fulham were all over Liverpool in the first half, and didn’t allow their players any time on the ball. The tactics were similar to what Aston Villa adopted against the Reds, as they overwhelmed Jürgen Klopp’s side with pressing and raw pace on the transitions.

Liverpool’s midfield does have tenacity and quality, but they just couldn’t deal with the pressing. Even Roberto Firmino, who is usually an accomplished player on the ball, couldn’t muster anything while dropping deep.

Mario Lemina and André-Frank Zambo Anguissa didn’t put a foot wrong, and pretty much neutralised the threat of Firmino, who essentially stitches the Liverpool attack.

Advertisement

Grit, desire and determination. 😤



A richly-deserved point v Liverpool.#FULLIV — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) December 13, 2020

#4 Liverpool control the second half

Fulham v Liverpool - Premier League

It was perhaps a game of two halves, as Liverpool looked a bit more like themselves in the second half. The Reds upped their work-rate, which was evidently missing in the first half, and pinned the Fulham team into their own half.

To their credit, Fulham did well in the low-block as Alphonse Areola didn’t have too many saves to make. The Frenchman’s best save of the game came when he denied Jordan Henderson, who had the goal at his mercy but somehow couldn’t slot the ball past the excellent French goalkeeper.

Advertisement

The custodian did well to deny Curtis Jones late on in the game, but he was well protected by his defence overall as they denied Liverpool any space to work with inside the box. Trent Alexander-Arnold’s substitution in the second half made things easier for the Fulham defence, as they had less of a threat to deal with from the right

Klopp will not be too displeased with the second half display, but will definitely feel this was a missed opportunity with Chelsea and Tottenham dropping points.

Bit of a shock to watch Liverpool devour Wolves a week ago and see them struggle like this against the 17th place club. 🤷🏼‍♂️ VAR plays a role to the good. Luckily. #SundayThoughts — Tom Harrington (@cbctom) December 13, 2020