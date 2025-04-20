Fulham 1-2 Chelsea: Blues player ratings as Maresca's men win West London Derby

Chelsea completed a second-half comeback to beat Fulham 2-1 at Craven Cottage in the Premier League on Sunday (April 20). Alex Iwobi gave the hosts the lead in the 20th minute after connecting with an impressive pass from Ryan Sessegnon. The Blues rallied back through Tyrique George in the 83rd minute before Pedro Neto scored the winner (90+3') to secure the win.

The Blues are fifth on the points table after 33 games, with 16 wins, eight losses, and nine draws.

Chelsea player ratings

Robert Sanchez - 6/10

The Spanish keeper did not have his best game for Chelsea in this West London derby against Fulham. He conceded the only shot he faced in the match.

Marc Cucurella - 7/10

The Euro 2024 winner did well for the Blues at Craven Cottage. He made four recoveries and six interceptions, while testing the Fulham goal once.

Trevor Chalobah - 7/10

The defender had a fine performance at Craven Cottage on Sunday. He completed 66 of 69 passes (96%) and won all three duels he entered against Fulham, making seven clearances and four recoveries.

Levi Colwill - 7/10

The Chelsea academy graduate had a solid game in the West London derby. He completed the most passes in the game (68) and made six recoveries in an impressive performance.

Reece James - 6/10

The Englishman did not have his best game before coming off at half-time. He made the error that led to his side going behind in the 20th minute.

Moises Caicedo - 7.5/10

The Ecuadorian was part of a Chelsea midfield that gave a solid account of themselves. He was the most fouled player on the pitch (four times) and won eight of 15 duels against Fulham. He also created a chance while making eight recoveries.

Enzo Fernandez - 8/10

The Argentine midfielder had a solid performance, as he provided the assist for Pedro Neto to grab the win in added time. He won four of five duels, was fouled twice, and created two chances in a commanding performance.

Pedro Neto - 8.5/10

The Portuguese star had a memorable game for Chelsea, as he bagged the match winner in added time. He completed 28 of 30 passes (93%), created two chances, and won four of five duels in the match.

Cole Palmer - 7/10

The 22-year-old English forward had a decent outing for the Blues. He created one chance and tested the keeper once in the match.

Noni Madueke - 7/10

That English forward was impressive for Chelsea against Fulham. He made the most dribbles in the match (two) and won all four duels he entered.

Nicolas Jackson - 6.5/10

The Senegalese striker did not have his best game for the visitors at Craven Cottage. He created one chance but also missed a big one, and failed to test the Fulham keeper even once. Additionally, he lost three out of four duels.

Chelsea substitutions

Malo Gusto - 6.5/10

The French defender came on at half-time and went off injured in the 89th minute of the game. He completed 32 of 35 passes (91%) and made six recoveries.

Jadon Sancho - 6.5/10

The Manchester United loanee had a decent showing after coming off the bench. He tested the Fulham keeper once and made six recoveries in the match.

Tyrique George - 8/10

Having played for only 12 minutes, the Cobham graduate came off the bench to draw his boyhood club level (83') in the West London derby. The 19-year-old had just four touches in his dynamite introduction.

Tosin Adarabioyo - NA

The former Fulham star came on but did not have enough time to affect the game.

