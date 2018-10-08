×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Fulham 1-5 Arsenal: 5 Hits and Flops

Mosope Ominiyi
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
442   //    08 Oct 2018, 01:56 IST

Fulham FC v Arsenal FC - Premier League
Lacazette and his teammates celebrate one of Arsenal's goals in a memorable win

Arsenal registered their sixth consecutive Premier League victory with an emphatic away victory over Slavisa Jokanovic's Fulham side in Sunday's early kick-off. 

There were braces for both Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, while Aaron Ramsey impressed off the substitutes' bench too - with a goal and assist.

German winger Andre Schurrle, who equalised for the hosts on the stroke of half-time, found himself on the losing side against the Gunners for the first time. With that in mind, here are five players who experienced contrasting fortunes during this affair:   

#5 Flop: Marcus Bettinelli

Fulham FC v Arsenal FC - Premier League
Difficult day: Bettinelli talking to defender Denis Odoi during a frustrating afternoon at Craven Cottage

It was certainly a day to forget for the 26-year-old, who only made two saves and conceded five goals here. It's the first time he has done so since April 2016 against Brighton in a Championship fixture and although it'd be harsh to attribute blame on him for all goals, he should be unhappy about his individual performance.

Lacazette's first goal was a brilliant finish, where he spun Tim Ream and slotted home at Marcus' near post - wrongfooting him in the process. But his second goal, as sweetly struck as it was, the Englishman should have done better to stop. He got fingertips to it but was unable to connect with a strong hand, where he otherwise would have pushed it past the post. 

As for Ramsey's backheel, again, that's a moment of individual brilliance that you cannot always legislate for. It cannoned in off the far post. Aubameyang's first goal was nicely teed up for the Gabon international but again, Bettinelli got fingertips but could not parry it to safety. 

It would have been damage limitation from Bettinelli's perspective, as there was genuinely nothing he could have done to stop at least two of Arsenal's five goals - but keeping the hosts in the game for as long as possible with important saves would have helped them in their pursuit of an equaliser after the half-time break. 

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal Fulham FC Football Alexandre Lacazette Hector Bellerin Football Top 5/Top 10 Premier League Teams
Mosope Ominiyi
ANALYST
Writer and editor - European football analyst, youth enthusiast. PSG news correspondent. Email: mosope.ominiyi@gmail.com
Twitter reacts as Arsenal demolish Fulham 5-1
RELATED STORY
Twitter explodes as Arsenal thrash Fulham 5-1
RELATED STORY
Fulham v Arsenal: Match Preview, Predictions, Venue &...
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts to Arsenal's resounding victory over Fulham
RELATED STORY
Fulham vs Arsenal: Arsenal's expected line-up and...
RELATED STORY
Predicted Arsenal starting XI vs Fulham
RELATED STORY
Fulham vs Arsenal: Match preview, predicted Arsenal XI |...
RELATED STORY
3 things Arsenal must do to defeat Fulham on Sunday
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: 3 players who would be crucial...
RELATED STORY
Twitter goes berserk as Aaron Ramsey scores goal of the...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 9
20 Oct CHE MAN 05:00 PM Chelsea vs Manchester United
20 Oct AFC SOU 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Southampton
20 Oct CAR FUL 07:30 PM Cardiff City vs Fulham
20 Oct MAN BUR 07:30 PM Manchester City vs Burnley
20 Oct NEW BRI 07:30 PM Newcastle vs Brighton & Hove Albion
20 Oct WES TOT 07:30 PM West Ham vs Tottenham
20 Oct WOL WAT 07:30 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Watford
20 Oct HUD LIV 10:00 PM Huddersfield Town vs Liverpool
21 Oct EVE CRY 08:30 PM Everton vs Crystal Palace
23 Oct ARS LEI 12:30 AM Arsenal vs Leicester City
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us