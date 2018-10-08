Fulham 1-5 Arsenal: 5 Hits and Flops

Lacazette and his teammates celebrate one of Arsenal's goals in a memorable win

Arsenal registered their sixth consecutive Premier League victory with an emphatic away victory over Slavisa Jokanovic's Fulham side in Sunday's early kick-off.

There were braces for both Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, while Aaron Ramsey impressed off the substitutes' bench too - with a goal and assist.

German winger Andre Schurrle, who equalised for the hosts on the stroke of half-time, found himself on the losing side against the Gunners for the first time. With that in mind, here are five players who experienced contrasting fortunes during this affair:

#5 Flop: Marcus Bettinelli

Difficult day: Bettinelli talking to defender Denis Odoi during a frustrating afternoon at Craven Cottage

It was certainly a day to forget for the 26-year-old, who only made two saves and conceded five goals here. It's the first time he has done so since April 2016 against Brighton in a Championship fixture and although it'd be harsh to attribute blame on him for all goals, he should be unhappy about his individual performance.

Lacazette's first goal was a brilliant finish, where he spun Tim Ream and slotted home at Marcus' near post - wrongfooting him in the process. But his second goal, as sweetly struck as it was, the Englishman should have done better to stop. He got fingertips to it but was unable to connect with a strong hand, where he otherwise would have pushed it past the post.

As for Ramsey's backheel, again, that's a moment of individual brilliance that you cannot always legislate for. It cannoned in off the far post. Aubameyang's first goal was nicely teed up for the Gabon international but again, Bettinelli got fingertips but could not parry it to safety.

It would have been damage limitation from Bettinelli's perspective, as there was genuinely nothing he could have done to stop at least two of Arsenal's five goals - but keeping the hosts in the game for as long as possible with important saves would have helped them in their pursuit of an equaliser after the half-time break.

