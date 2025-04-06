Fulham 3-2 Liverpool: Reds player ratings as Fulham halt Liverpool’s title charge | Premier League 2024-25

Fulham claimed a well-deserved 3-2 win over Liverpool in an exciting Premier League clash at Craven Cottage on Sunday. Ryan Sessegnon, Alex Iwobi, and Rodrigo Muniz scored in quick succession for the Cottagers in the first half, while Alexis Mac Allister and Luis Diaz netted in each half for the Reds.

Although the home side made the more promising start, it was the visitors who took the lead, and in spectacular fashion. Mac Allister’s stunning long-range effort put Liverpool in front in the 13th minute, albeit against the run of play.

Fulham responded admirably to going behind early on and were back on level terms 10 minutes later. Sessegnon’s excellent volleyed finish leveled the game. Iwobi then capitalised on a couple of defensive errors from Liverpool to put the Cottagers in front in the 32nd minute.

Marco Silva’s men weren’t done just yet, and added a third through Muniz soon after to cap off an incredible 15-minute salvo. Liverpool were looking noticeably off the pace and Fulham took full advantage, taking a well-deserved lead into the break.

On the wrong side of a two-goal deficit, Arne Slot rang the changes in the second half, and two of his substitutes gave the Reds a glimmer of hope. Pushing forward from right-back, Conor Bradley set up Diaz to slide a smart finish into the far corner in the 72nd minute.

Defensive reinforcements brought on by Silva shored up the home side’s defence as the visitors attacked repeatedly. Stand-out performances from their back line helped Fulham secure a narrow yet crucial win and climb up to eighth in the Premier League table.

On that note, here are the Liverpool player ratings from an engaging encounter:

Caoimhin Kelleher: 5/10

Standing in for the absent Alisson, Kelleher’s performance was not up to his usual high standards. Despite making a couple of good saves in the second half, the Irishman would have expected to do better with at least two of Fulham’s goals.

Curtis Jones: 4/10

Deploying Jones at right-back did not work out for Liverpool, as the young Englishman was targeted throughout the first half. Jones was overrun out on the wing and received little help from his teammates while at right-back. He fared better upon moving back up to his usual midfield spot in the second half.

Ibrahima Konate: 4/10

Konate never really recovered from a nervy start to the game and looked quite shaky throughout. The Frenchman was replaced midway through the second half as Slot made more attacking changes.

Virgil van Dijk: 5/10

Van Dijk had some trouble dealing with the physicality of Muniz, but was the best of Liverpool’s below-par back line. The Dutchman made eight clearances and completed the most passes (73) in the game.

Andy Robertson: 4/10

An outing to forget for Robertson, whose careless ball across his own penalty box led to Fulham’s second goal. The Scotsman did not get forward much either and was eventually taken off late in the second half.

Ryan Gravenberch: 5/10

Liverpool’s first-half gameplan left Gravenberch exposed in midfield at times, but the Dutchman stuck to his task manfully. He made seven recoveries in the game and retained possession well, claiming the assist for the opener.

Alexis Mac Allister: 6/10

Mac Allister scored a superb long-range effort to give Liverpool the lead.

An incredible long-range effort was the highlight of Mac Allister’s energetic midfield display in which he made 10 recoveries.

Mohamed Salah: 4/10

An uncharacteristically poor display from Salah, who was well-marshalled by Antonee Robinson. The Egyptian’s time on the ball was severely limited by a well-organised Fulham defence, leaving him unable to make an impact.

Dominik Szoboszlai: 4/10

Szoboszlai was largely ineffective throughout the game as he struggled to get on the ball. The Hungarian was replaced early in the second half.

Cody Gakpo: 5/10

Gakpo got into a couple of promising positions in the first half and displayed nifty footwork, but could not provide much by way of end product. The Dutchman also made way early in the second half.

Diogo Jota: 5/10

Jota did not feature prominently in the game, apart from an excellent chance early in the second half that was smartly saved by Bernd Leno. The Portuguese international was replaced midway through the second half.

Substitutes:

Harvey Elliott: 5/10

Playing against his former side, Elliott came closest to leveling the game for Liverpool, hitting the bar from a curled effort in the 79th minute.

Luis Diaz: 6/10

Diaz's well-taken effort gave Liverpool a glimmer of hope.

Diaz breathed life into a misfiring Liverpool attack, getting on the scoresheet and troubling the Fulham defence every time he got on the ball.

Conor Bradley: 6/10

Bradley made a great impact off the bench, setting up Diaz for the goal and putting pressure on the Fulham defence by bombing forward from right-back.

Darwin Nunez: 4/10

Nunez did not seem to be on the same wavelength as his fellow attackers and was unable to help create anything in front of goal.

Federico Chiesa: 5/10

Brought on for the final 10 minutes or so, Chiesa’s busy cameo saw him have a couple of shots, but the Italian was unable to find the net.

