×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Fulham v Liverpool: Predicted Lineups - Premier League Predicted Lineups and Fulham, Liverpool Injury news, suspensions and more 

Akarshak (Ishu) Roy
SENIOR ANALYST
Preview
147   //    16 Mar 2019, 09:53 IST

Liverpool FC v Burnley FC - Premier League
Liverpool FC v Burnley FC - Premier League

Match preview

The attention now reverts to the grueling Premier League as Liverpool travel to Craven Cottage to take on a struggling Fulham side on Sunday, knowing that with Manchester City not featuring over the weekend due to the FA Cup, they can go top of the table once again.

The Reds have outclassed Fulham in each of their previous five league meetings, and after a morale-boosting victory against Bayern Munich in midweek, they will be riding high on confidence ahead of this one.

The odds are further enhanced, as Liverpool are unbeaten in their last 11 Premier League games against promoted sides, with 10 of those being wins.

As far as the hosts are concerned, they have a herculean task on their hands, not only to break the league's tightest defense, but also take care of their own leaky back line.

Given the chaos at West London, it shouldn't be too much of a trouble for Liverpool to get over the line.

On that note, let's bring you the team news and predicted XI of both sides.

Team news

Fulham:

Scott Parker has no fresh injury concerns ahead of this acid test. The former Chelsea and Fulham midfielder will be without the services of Marcus Bettinelli and Alfie Mawson though, who remain long-term casualties.

Liverpool:

Advertisement
Henderson is set to miss out due to an ankle injury sustained in midweek
Henderson is set to miss out due to an ankle injury sustained in midweek

The headline absentee for Liverpool will be their skipper Jordan Henderson, who was hauled off in midweek following an ankle injury during the game. Naby Keita is another name who is doubtful for the fixture, as he was left out of the Bayern Munich game owing to a minor strain.

He, however, will undergo a late fitness test. As a consequence of the same, we can expect Adam Lallana and Fabinho to slot into midfield, alongside the ever-so-consistent Georginio Wijnaldum.

The front three are likely to spearhead Liverpool's charge once again, with most of the back line set to remain the same as well.

Probable line-ups

Fulham (4-3-3): Rico; Odoi, Nordtveit, Ream, Bryan; Seri, Chambers, Cairney; Babel, Mitrovic, Sessegnon

Liverpool (4-3-3): Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Lallana, Fabinho, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Mane

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Fulham FC Football Liverpool Football Jordan Henderson Naby Keita Jurgen Klopp
Akarshak (Ishu) Roy
SENIOR ANALYST
20 years old. Studious observer of cricket and football.
Premier League 2018-19: Arsenal vs Fulham, Match preview and predicted lineups
RELATED STORY
Fulham vs Chelsea Preview: Premier League 2018-19 Match Preview, Team News, Predicted Lineups and More
RELATED STORY
Fulham v Tottenham Hotspur: Match Preview, Team News, Predicted XI | Premier League 2018-19
RELATED STORY
Liverpool vs Bournemouth Predicted Lineups - Premier League Predicted Lineups and more 
RELATED STORY
Bayern Munich vs Liverpool Predicted Lineups - Champions League Predicted Lineups and Bayern Munich, Liverpool Injury news, Suspensions List and more
RELATED STORY
Chelsea v Fulham: Match Preview, Predictions, Venue & Kickoff Information | Premier League 2018-19
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Burnley v Liverpool - Match preview and predicted lineups
RELATED STORY
Arsenal vs Fulham: Preview, team news, facts, probable line-ups & prediction | Premier League 2018-19 
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19, Fulham vs Manchester United: Preview, team news, predicted XI 
RELATED STORY
Manchester United vs Liverpool Predicted lineups - Premier League Predicted Lineups and more 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us