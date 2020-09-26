Fulham vs Aston Villa prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Fulham are set to host Aston Villa at Craven Cottage on Monday in an English Premier League fixture.

Fulham come into this game following their 4-3 defeat against Leeds United in their most recent Premier League game. In a pulsating encounter, a brace from Portugal international Helder Costa and goals from Polish midfielder Mateusz Klich and forward Patrick Bamford sealed the victory for Marcelo Bielsa's side.

A brace from Serbian striker Aleksandar Mitrovic and a strike from Bobby Decordova-Reid proved to be scant consolation for Fulham.

Aston Villa, on the other hand, won 1-0 against Sheffield United last Monday at Villa Park. An Ezri Konsa goal was enough to secure three points for Dean Smith's men. Sheffield United had centre-back John Egan sent off early in the first half.

Fulham vs Aston Villa Head-to-Head

In 24 previous encounters between the two sides, Fulham hold the clear advantage. They have won 10 games, lost six and drawn eight.

Their most recent match was in January for the FA Cup third round, with Fulham beating Aston Villa 2-1. Goals from French forward Anthony Knockaert and midfielder Harry Arter were enough to secure a win for Fulham. Dutch winger Anwar El Ghazi scored the sole goal for Aston Villa.

Fulham form guide in the English Premier League: L-L

Aston Villa form guide in the English Premier League: W

Fulham vs Aston Villa Team News

Fulham have no known injury issues, and manager Scott Parker is expected to have a fully-fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, Aston Villa have a few injury worries. Belgian centre-back Bjorn Engels, striker Wesley and goalkeeper Tom Heaton are all out due to injuries. There remain doubts over the availability of right-back Ahmed Elmohamady.

Injured: Bjorn Engels, Wesley, Tom Heaton

Doubtful: Ahmed Elmohamady

Suspended: None

Fulham vs Aston Villa Predicted XI

Fulham Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alphonse Areola, Kenny Tete, Michael Hector, Tim Ream, Joe Bryan, Harrison Reed, Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Bobby Decordova-Reid, Neeskens Kabano, Aleksandar Mitrovic, Ivan Cavaleiro

Aston Villa Predicted XI (4-3-3): Emiliano Martinez, Matty Cash, Ezri Konsa, Tyrone Mings, Matt Targett, Conor Hourihane, Douglas Luiz, John McGinn, Bertrand Traore, Ollie Watkins, Jack Grealish

Fulham vs Aston Villa

Fulham have not had a good start to their season, having lost both their league games. Striker Aleksandar Mitrovic has established himself as a consistent goalscorer, and much will rely on him. Midfielder Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa could prove to be crucial as well.

Aston Villa, on the other hand, have been busy this transfer window. They have extended the contract of talisman and captain Jack Grealish, while bringing in players like Ollie Watkins, Bertrand Traore and Matty Cash. Having survived relegation on the final day last season, Dean Smith will hope that a final-day relegation battle is not the case this time around.

Aston Villa have looked good, while the additions of Cash, Watkins and Traore have added quality across the squad. Grealish attracted strong interest from Manchester United, but his contract extension has come as a morale boost for the club. They should be able to edge past Fulham.

Prediction: Fulham 1-2 Aston Villa

