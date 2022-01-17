Fulham vs Birmingham City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

The EFL Championship returns with a fresh set of fixtures as high-flying Fulham play host to Birmingham City at the Craven Cottage Stadium on Tuesday.

The visitors head into the game on a four-game losing streak against the hosts and will be looking to end this dry spell.

Fulham turned in a performance of the highest quality on Saturday when they cruised to a 6-2 win over Bristol City.

This followed an emphatic 7-0 victory over Reading when the sides met at the Madejski Stadium last Tuesday.

After struggling for form in recent weeks, this turnaround has seen Fulham climb to the top of the EFL Championship table with 51 points from 25 games.

Meanwhile, Birmingham City fought back from one goal down to salvage a 1-1 draw with Preston North End last time out.

Lee Bowyer’s men have now failed to taste victory in any of their last six games in all competitions, losing four and claiming two draws.

With 28 points from 25 games, Birmingham City are currently 18th on the log, level on points with Swansea City.

Fulham vs Birmingham City Head-To-Head

With 34 wins from the last 94 meetings between the sides, Birmingham City boast a slightly superior record in the history of this fixture. Fulham have picked up two fewer wins, while 28 games have ended all square.

Fulham Form Guide: D-L-W-W-W

Birmingham City Form Guide: D-L-L-L-D

Fulham vs Birmingham City Team News

Fulham

Fulham will take to the pitch without Ivan Cavaleiro, who has been ruled out through injury. Jean Michael Seri is currently on international duty with Ivory Coast at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations.

Injured: Ivan Cavaleiro

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Jean Michael Seri

Birmingham City

The visitors, meanwhile, will have to make do with the absence of Marc Roberts and Ivan Sanchez, who have both been sidelined through injuries.

Injured: Marc Roberts, Ivan Sanchez

Suspended: None

Fulham vs Birmingham City Predicted XI

Fulham Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Paulo Gazzaniga, Kenny Tete, Tosin Adarabioyo, Michael Hector, Antonee Robinson, Harrison Reed, Nathaniel Chalobah, Bobby Decordova-Reid, Fabio Carvalho, Harry Wilson, Aleksandar Mitrovic

Birmingham City Predicted XI (4-3-1-2): Neil Etheridge; Maxime Colin, Teden Mengi, Kristian Pedersen, Juan Familia-Castillo; Gary Gardner, Ivan Sunjic, Jordan James; Tate Campbell; Chuks Aneke, Scott Hogan.

Fulham vs Birmingham City Prediction

Fulham have been utterly dominant in recent weeks, claiming three wins from three and scoring a mind-blowing 14 goals in that time. They face a struggling Birmingham City side who have failed to taste victory in six straight games and we predict they will come away with their fourth win on the bounce.

Prediction: Fulham 3-0 Birmingham City

Edited by Peter P