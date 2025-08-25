Fulham vs Bristol City Prediction and Betting Tips | August 27th 2025 

Fulham and Bristol City will trade tackles in an EFL Cup second-round tie on Wednesday (August 27th). The game will be played at Craven Cottage.
The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Manchester United at the same venue in the Premier League over the weekend. Their visitors fluffed their lines when Bruno Fernandes blazed a first-half penalty into the stands, but Rodrigo Muniz's 58th-minute own goal put the Red Devils ahead. Emile Smith Rowe equalized in the 73rd minute.
Bristol City, meanwhile, also shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw away to Derby County in the EFL Championship. They went into the break in the lead thanks to Scott Twine's 35th-minute strike. Carlton Morris equalized with three minutes left in regulation time.
The Robins will turn their focus to the League Cup, having booked their spot at this stage with a 2-0 home win over MK Dons. Fulham received a bye to this stage.
Fulham vs Bristol City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- This will be the 67th meeting between the two sides. Fulham were victorious 27 times, and Bristol City have 22 wins to their name, while 17 games ended in a share of the spoils.
- Their last clash came in January 2022 when Fulham claimed a 6-2 home win in the Championship.
- Five of the last six head-to-head games have seen both sides find the back of the net.
- Four of the last six head-to-head games have ended in draws in regulation time (one win apiece).
- Bristol City have made a four-game unbeaten start to the season across competitions.
Fulham vs Bristol City Prediction
Fulham have shown their powers of recovery this season, with Marco Silva's side twice coming from behind to snatch a point with late goals in consecutive 1-1 draws in the EPL. They were the underdogs in both games but enter this tie as the favorites.
Bristol City have also drawn each of their last two league games. They got here with a routine win over League Two opposition but face significantly superior opposition here.
We are backing the home side to advance to the next round with a narrow win and goals at both ends.
Prediction: Fulham 2-1 Bristol City
Fulham vs Bristol City Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Fulham to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score
Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals