Fulham vs Bristol City Prediction and Betting Tips | August 27th 2025 

Fulham and Bristol City will trade tackles in an EFL Cup second-round tie on Wednesday (August 27th). The game will be played at Craven Cottage.

Ad

The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Manchester United at the same venue in the Premier League over the weekend. Their visitors fluffed their lines when Bruno Fernandes blazed a first-half penalty into the stands, but Rodrigo Muniz's 58th-minute own goal put the Red Devils ahead. Emile Smith Rowe equalized in the 73rd minute.

Bristol City, meanwhile, also shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw away to Derby County in the EFL Championship. They went into the break in the lead thanks to Scott Twine's 35th-minute strike. Carlton Morris equalized with three minutes left in regulation time.

Ad

Trending

The Robins will turn their focus to the League Cup, having booked their spot at this stage with a 2-0 home win over MK Dons. Fulham received a bye to this stage.

Fulham vs Bristol City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 67th meeting between the two sides. Fulham were victorious 27 times, and Bristol City have 22 wins to their name, while 17 games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their last clash came in January 2022 when Fulham claimed a 6-2 home win in the Championship.

Five of the last six head-to-head games have seen both sides find the back of the net.

Four of the last six head-to-head games have ended in draws in regulation time (one win apiece).

Bristol City have made a four-game unbeaten start to the season across competitions.

Ad

Fulham vs Bristol City Prediction

Fulham have shown their powers of recovery this season, with Marco Silva's side twice coming from behind to snatch a point with late goals in consecutive 1-1 draws in the EPL. They were the underdogs in both games but enter this tie as the favorites.

Bristol City have also drawn each of their last two league games. They got here with a routine win over League Two opposition but face significantly superior opposition here.

Ad

We are backing the home side to advance to the next round with a narrow win and goals at both ends.

Prediction: Fulham 2-1 Bristol City

Fulham vs Bristol City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Fulham to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ume Elvis Elvis is a seasoned football journalist and has been with Sportskeeda for more than 6 years. He specializes in writing match previews across several leagues and competitions around the world, and his insightful tips have amassed a total readership in excess of 9.2 million till date. Elvis' meticulous attention to detail and strictly following SK's editorial guidelines have been key to achieving a vast readership. He has also exclusively covered the 2021 Nigerian Universiy Games and has provided research for an upcoming biography for a Nigerian football legend.



Elvis has been a Super Eagles fan since 2004, and them beating defending champions Cameroon in the AFCON that year left a lasting impact on him. He supports Sporting Lagos at club level and loves to watch games live at the Onikan Stadium due to its buzzing atmosphere. His favorite football players are former Nigerian forward, Osaze Odemwingie and former Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.



If Elvis could change one football rule, it would be to not be booked for celebrating with pitch side fans. He believes that football is a passionate game and celebrations should be encouraged to the fullest. When not analyzing the latest previews, Elvis indulges in activities such as swimming, reading, and karaoke. Know More