Fulham vs Bristol City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Fresh off the back of a 7-0 thumping of Reading, Fulham will be looking to move top of the EFL Championship table when they host Bristol City at Craven Cottage on Saturday.

This will be the second meeting between the sides within a week, after the Cottagers claimed a 1-0 win against Bristol City in extra-time when they locked horns in the FA Cup last Saturday.

Fulham turned in a performance of the highest quality on Tuesday as they steamrolled Reading 7-0 at the Madejski Stadium.

This followed a 1-0 victory over Saturday’s visitors in the FA Cup on January 8, when Harry Wilson scored in extra-time to send Marco Silva’s side through to the fourth round.

With 48 points from 24 games, Fulham are currently second in the EFL Championship table, one point behind league leaders Bournemouth, albeit with a game in hand.

Meanwhile, following their FA Cup exit, Bristol City now turn their sights to the league, where they ended their three-game winless run courtesy of a 3-2 win over Millwall in their last outing.

Nigel Pearson’s men have won eight, drawn six and lost 11 of their 25 outings to collect 30 points and sit in 15th place in the Championship.

While Bristol City will look to make it two wins from two league games, standing in their way are an opposing side who are currently unbeaten in the most recent three meetings between the two teams.

Fulham vs Bristol City Head-To-Head

Fulham boast a slightly superior record in the history of this fixture, claiming 26 wins from the last 65 meetings between the sides. Bristol City have picked up four fewer wins, while 17 games have ended all square.

Fulham Form Guide: W-W-L-D-D

Bristol City Form Guide: L-W-L-L-D

Fulham vs Bristol City Team News

Fulham

The hosts remain without the services of Ivan Cavaleiro, who has been ruled out through injury. Jean Michael Seri is currently on international duty with Ivory Coast at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations.

Injured: Ivan Cavaleiro

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Jean Michael Seri

Bristol City

Bristol City will have to make do without the services of Nathan Baker and Joe Williams, who are both recuperating from injuries.

Injured: Nathan Baker, Joe Williams

Suspended: None

Fulham vs Bristol City Predicted XI

Fulham Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Paulo Gazzaniga (GK), Kenny Tete, Tosin Adarabioyo, Michael Hector, Antonee Robinson, Harrison Reed, Nathaniel Chalobah, Bobby Decordova-Reid, Fabio Carvalho, Harry Wilson, Aleksandar Mitrovic

Bristol City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Max O'Leary (GK), Zak Vyner, Tomas Kala, Rob Atkinson; Jay Dasilva, Han-Noah Massengo, Andy King, Alex Scott; Callum O'Dowda, Nahki Wells, Chris Martin

Fulham vs Bristol City Prediction

Fulham appear to have found their rhythm in recent weeks and could rise to the top of the table with all three points on Saturday. They face a Bristol City side who are without a win in any of their last five away games and we predict they will come out with all three points.

Prediction: Fulham 2-0 Bristol City

